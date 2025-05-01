Energy in Simple Harmonic Motion quiz #1 Flashcards

Skip to main content
Energy in Simple Harmonic Motion quiz #1

Energy in Simple Harmonic Motion quiz #1
  • How does the total mechanical energy of a mass-spring system in simple harmonic motion change if the amplitude of oscillation is doubled?
    The total mechanical energy of a mass-spring system in simple harmonic motion is given by E = (1/2)kA^2, where k is the spring constant and A is the amplitude. If the amplitude doubles, the energy becomes E' = (1/2)k(2A)^2 = 2^2 × (1/2)kA^2 = 4E. Therefore, the total mechanical energy increases by a factor of four when the amplitude is doubled.
  • What type of energy is maximized when a mass-spring system is at its maximum displacement from equilibrium?
    The elastic potential energy is maximized at maximum displacement. At this point, the kinetic energy is zero.
  • At what position in a mass-spring system is the kinetic energy maximized during simple harmonic motion?
    The kinetic energy is maximized at the equilibrium position, where displacement x equals zero. At this point, the velocity is at its maximum.
  • How does the velocity of a mass in a spring system depend on its position according to the derived formula?
    The velocity at position x is given by v = sqrt((k/m) * (a^2 - x^2)). This shows that velocity decreases as the displacement from equilibrium increases.
  • What is the total mechanical energy of a mass-spring system in the absence of friction?
    The total mechanical energy remains constant and is the sum of kinetic and elastic potential energies. It can be calculated using E = (1/2)kA^2 or E = (1/2)mv_max^2.
  • What happens to the kinetic and potential energies at any point other than the amplitude or equilibrium in a mass-spring system?
    Both kinetic and elastic potential energies are nonzero at positions other than amplitude or equilibrium. Their sum always equals the total mechanical energy.
  • Which equation relates the kinetic and potential energies at any position in a mass-spring system?
    The equation is (1/2)kA^2 = (1/2)kx^2 + (1/2)mv^2. This expresses conservation of mechanical energy for the system.
  • How can you calculate the maximum speed of a mass attached to a spring using the spring constant and amplitude?
    Maximum speed is found using v_max = sqrt(k/m) * A. This uses the relationship between energy and motion in the system.
  • If you know the mass, spring constant, and amplitude, which forms of the energy conservation equation can you use to find total mechanical energy?
    You can use either E = (1/2)kA^2 or E = (1/2)mv_max^2. Both yield the same value for total mechanical energy.
  • What is the velocity of a mass in a spring system at a specific position x, and how is it calculated?
    The velocity at position x is v = sqrt((k/m) * (A^2 - x^2)). This formula comes from the conservation of energy in the system.