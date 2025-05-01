Energy in Simple Harmonic Motion quiz #1 Flashcards

How does the total mechanical energy of a mass-spring system in simple harmonic motion change if the amplitude of oscillation is doubled?

The total mechanical energy of a mass-spring system in simple harmonic motion is given by E = (1/2)kA^2, where k is the spring constant and A is the amplitude. If the amplitude doubles, the energy becomes E' = (1/2)k(2A)^2 = 2^2 × (1/2)kA^2 = 4E. Therefore, the total mechanical energy increases by a factor of four when the amplitude is doubled.