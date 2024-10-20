Energy of Rolling Motion definitions Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 15 ) Hide definitions

Rolling Motion A type of motion where an object moves on a surface while rotating around its own axis.

Linear Velocity The speed at which the center of mass of a rolling object moves along a surface.

Angular Velocity The rate of rotation of an object around its own axis, denoted as omega.

Moment of Inertia A measure of an object's resistance to changes in its rotational motion, dependent on mass and shape.

Linear Kinetic Energy The energy due to the motion of an object's center of mass, calculated as (1/2) * m * V^2.

Rotational Kinetic Energy The energy due to an object's rotation, calculated as (1/2) * I * omega^2.

Total Kinetic Energy The sum of linear and rotational kinetic energies of a rolling object.

Radius The distance from the center to the edge of a circular object, crucial in calculating rolling motion.

Solid Sphere A three-dimensional object with all points on its surface equidistant from its center, used in inertia calculations.

Surface The flat or curved boundary on which an object rolls, affecting its motion characteristics.

Without Slipping A condition where the rolling object maintains contact with the surface without sliding.

Mass The quantity of matter in an object, influencing its inertia and kinetic energy.

Velocity of Center of Mass The linear velocity at which the center of mass of a rolling object moves.

Equation V_CM = R * omega A formula linking linear and angular velocities for objects rolling without slipping.