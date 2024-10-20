Skip to main content
Energy of Rolling Motion definitions Flashcards

Energy of Rolling Motion definitions
  • Rolling Motion
    A type of motion where an object moves on a surface while rotating around its own axis.
  • Linear Velocity
    The speed at which the center of mass of a rolling object moves along a surface.
  • Angular Velocity
    The rate of rotation of an object around its own axis, denoted as omega.
  • Moment of Inertia
    A measure of an object's resistance to changes in its rotational motion, dependent on mass and shape.
  • Linear Kinetic Energy
    The energy due to the motion of an object's center of mass, calculated as (1/2) * m * V^2.
  • Rotational Kinetic Energy
    The energy due to an object's rotation, calculated as (1/2) * I * omega^2.
  • Total Kinetic Energy
    The sum of linear and rotational kinetic energies of a rolling object.
  • Radius
    The distance from the center to the edge of a circular object, crucial in calculating rolling motion.
  • Solid Sphere
    A three-dimensional object with all points on its surface equidistant from its center, used in inertia calculations.
  • Surface
    The flat or curved boundary on which an object rolls, affecting its motion characteristics.
  • Without Slipping
    A condition where the rolling object maintains contact with the surface without sliding.
  • Mass
    The quantity of matter in an object, influencing its inertia and kinetic energy.
  • Velocity of Center of Mass
    The linear velocity at which the center of mass of a rolling object moves.
  • Equation V_CM = R * omega
    A formula linking linear and angular velocities for objects rolling without slipping.
  • Horizontal Surface
    A flat plane on which an object rolls, allowing the application of rolling motion equations.