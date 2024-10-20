Skip to main content
Energy Stored by Capacitor definitions Flashcards

  • Capacitance
    The ability of a system to store charge per unit voltage, often measured in farads.
  • Potential Energy
    Energy stored in a capacitor due to the separation of charges between its plates.
  • Energy Density
    Energy stored per unit volume in a capacitor, calculated as potential energy divided by volume.
  • Electric Field
    A field around charged particles that exerts force on other charges, related to energy density in capacitors.
  • Permittivity of Free Space
    A constant denoted as epsilon naught, representing the ability of a vacuum to permit electric field lines.
  • Parallel Plate Capacitor
    A capacitor consisting of two parallel conductive plates separated by a dielectric material.
  • Charge
    The quantity of unbalanced electricity in a body, measured in coulombs.
  • Voltage
    The electric potential difference between two points, driving charge flow in a circuit.
  • Volume
    The space occupied by the electric field between capacitor plates, calculated as area times separation distance.
  • Area
    The surface size of the capacitor plates, affecting capacitance and energy storage.
  • Separation Distance
    The distance between the plates of a capacitor, influencing capacitance and electric field strength.
  • Joules
    The unit of energy, used to measure the potential energy stored in a capacitor.
  • Newton per Coulomb
    The unit of electric field strength, indicating force per unit charge.
  • Millijoules
    A subunit of energy, equal to one-thousandth of a joule, used in energy density calculations.
  • Cubic Centimeter
    A unit of volume, often used in energy density calculations for capacitors.