Energy Stored by Capacitor definitions Flashcards
Back
Energy Stored by Capacitor definitions
1/15
Terms in this set (15)
- CapacitanceThe ability of a system to store charge per unit voltage, often measured in farads.
- Potential EnergyEnergy stored in a capacitor due to the separation of charges between its plates.
- Energy DensityEnergy stored per unit volume in a capacitor, calculated as potential energy divided by volume.
- Electric FieldA field around charged particles that exerts force on other charges, related to energy density in capacitors.
- Permittivity of Free SpaceA constant denoted as epsilon naught, representing the ability of a vacuum to permit electric field lines.
- Parallel Plate CapacitorA capacitor consisting of two parallel conductive plates separated by a dielectric material.
- ChargeThe quantity of unbalanced electricity in a body, measured in coulombs.
- VoltageThe electric potential difference between two points, driving charge flow in a circuit.
- VolumeThe space occupied by the electric field between capacitor plates, calculated as area times separation distance.
- AreaThe surface size of the capacitor plates, affecting capacitance and energy storage.
- Separation DistanceThe distance between the plates of a capacitor, influencing capacitance and electric field strength.
- JoulesThe unit of energy, used to measure the potential energy stored in a capacitor.
- Newton per CoulombThe unit of electric field strength, indicating force per unit charge.
- MillijoulesA subunit of energy, equal to one-thousandth of a joule, used in energy density calculations.
- Cubic CentimeterA unit of volume, often used in energy density calculations for capacitors.