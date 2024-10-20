Energy Stored by Capacitor definitions Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 15 ) Hide definitions

Capacitance The ability of a system to store charge per unit voltage, often measured in farads.

Potential Energy Energy stored in a capacitor due to the separation of charges between its plates.

Energy Density Energy stored per unit volume in a capacitor, calculated as potential energy divided by volume.

Electric Field A field around charged particles that exerts force on other charges, related to energy density in capacitors.

Permittivity of Free Space A constant denoted as epsilon naught, representing the ability of a vacuum to permit electric field lines.

Parallel Plate Capacitor A capacitor consisting of two parallel conductive plates separated by a dielectric material.

Charge The quantity of unbalanced electricity in a body, measured in coulombs.

Voltage The electric potential difference between two points, driving charge flow in a circuit.

Volume The space occupied by the electric field between capacitor plates, calculated as area times separation distance.

Area The surface size of the capacitor plates, affecting capacitance and energy storage.

Separation Distance The distance between the plates of a capacitor, influencing capacitance and electric field strength.

Joules The unit of energy, used to measure the potential energy stored in a capacitor.

Newton per Coulomb The unit of electric field strength, indicating force per unit charge.

Millijoules A subunit of energy, equal to one-thousandth of a joule, used in energy density calculations.