Energy with Non-Conservative Forces definitions Flashcards

Energy with Non-Conservative Forces definitions
Energy with Non-Conservative Forces definitions
- Conservation of EnergyA principle stating that the total energy in an isolated system remains constant, accounting for both conservative and non-conservative forces.
- Non-Conservative ForcesForces like friction and applied forces that cause energy to be added or removed from a system, affecting mechanical energy conservation.
- Applied ForceAn external force exerted on an object, often resulting in work done and changes in the object's energy.
- FrictionA force opposing motion between surfaces in contact, often converting kinetic energy into thermal energy.
- Kinetic EnergyThe energy an object possesses due to its motion, calculated as 1/2 times mass times velocity squared.
- Potential EnergyEnergy stored in an object due to its position or configuration, often associated with gravitational or elastic forces.
- WorkThe process of energy transfer to or from an object via a force acting over a distance, calculated as force times distance times cosine of the angle.
- Mechanical EnergyThe sum of kinetic and potential energy in a system, which may change due to non-conservative forces.
- Smooth IceA surface with negligible friction, allowing for minimal energy loss due to frictional forces.
- Cosine ThetaA trigonometric function used in calculating work, representing the angle between force direction and displacement.
- Initial SpeedThe speed of an object before any external forces are applied, used as a reference in energy calculations.
- Final SpeedThe speed of an object after external forces have acted on it, often determined using energy equations.
- JoulesThe SI unit of energy or work, equivalent to one newton meter.
- MassA measure of the amount of matter in an object, influencing its resistance to acceleration.
- DistanceThe length of the path over which a force is applied, affecting the work done on an object.