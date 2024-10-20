Energy with Non-Conservative Forces definitions Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 15 ) Hide definitions

Conservation of Energy A principle stating that the total energy in an isolated system remains constant, accounting for both conservative and non-conservative forces.

Non-Conservative Forces Forces like friction and applied forces that cause energy to be added or removed from a system, affecting mechanical energy conservation.

Applied Force An external force exerted on an object, often resulting in work done and changes in the object's energy.

Friction A force opposing motion between surfaces in contact, often converting kinetic energy into thermal energy.

Kinetic Energy The energy an object possesses due to its motion, calculated as 1/2 times mass times velocity squared.

Potential Energy Energy stored in an object due to its position or configuration, often associated with gravitational or elastic forces.

Work The process of energy transfer to or from an object via a force acting over a distance, calculated as force times distance times cosine of the angle.

Mechanical Energy The sum of kinetic and potential energy in a system, which may change due to non-conservative forces.

Smooth Ice A surface with negligible friction, allowing for minimal energy loss due to frictional forces.

Cosine Theta A trigonometric function used in calculating work, representing the angle between force direction and displacement.

Initial Speed The speed of an object before any external forces are applied, used as a reference in energy calculations.

Final Speed The speed of an object after external forces have acted on it, often determined using energy equations.

Joules The SI unit of energy or work, equivalent to one newton meter.

Mass A measure of the amount of matter in an object, influencing its resistance to acceleration.