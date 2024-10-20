Entropy and the Second Law of Thermodynamics definitions Flashcards

Skip to main content
Entropy and the Second Law of Thermodynamics definitions

Entropy and the Second Law of Thermodynamics definitions
  • Entropy
    A measure of randomness or disorder in a system, related to the spread of energy at the atomic level.
  • Isothermal Process
    A thermodynamic process where the temperature remains constant throughout.
  • Second Law of Thermodynamics
    States that the total entropy of a system or the universe can never decrease; it can only increase or remain constant.
  • Heat Transfer
    The movement of thermal energy from a hotter object to a cooler one, increasing the entropy of the system.
  • Kelvin
    The SI unit of temperature, used in thermodynamic equations to ensure consistency.
  • Latent Heat of Fusion
    The heat required to change a substance from solid to liquid without changing its temperature.
  • Phase Change
    A transition of matter from one state to another, such as from liquid to solid, involving energy transfer.
  • Randomness
    The degree of disorder or unpredictability in a system, contributing to its entropy.
  • Joules per Kelvin
    The unit of measurement for entropy, representing energy per unit temperature.
  • Hot Reservoir
    A source of thermal energy at a higher temperature, often used in thermodynamic cycles.
  • Cold Reservoir
    A sink for thermal energy at a lower temperature, receiving heat in thermodynamic processes.
  • Delta S
    Symbol representing the change in entropy, calculated as heat transfer divided by temperature.
  • Time's Arrow
    A concept describing the one-way direction of time, associated with the increase of entropy.
  • Friction
    A force that opposes motion, generating heat and increasing the entropy of a system.
  • Energy Spread
    The distribution of energy within a system, influencing its level of entropy.