Entropy and the Second Law of Thermodynamics definitions Flashcards

Entropy A measure of randomness or disorder in a system, related to the spread of energy at the atomic level.

Isothermal Process A thermodynamic process where the temperature remains constant throughout.

Second Law of Thermodynamics States that the total entropy of a system or the universe can never decrease; it can only increase or remain constant.

Heat Transfer The movement of thermal energy from a hotter object to a cooler one, increasing the entropy of the system.

Kelvin The SI unit of temperature, used in thermodynamic equations to ensure consistency.

Latent Heat of Fusion The heat required to change a substance from solid to liquid without changing its temperature.

Phase Change A transition of matter from one state to another, such as from liquid to solid, involving energy transfer.

Randomness The degree of disorder or unpredictability in a system, contributing to its entropy.

Joules per Kelvin The unit of measurement for entropy, representing energy per unit temperature.

Hot Reservoir A source of thermal energy at a higher temperature, often used in thermodynamic cycles.

Cold Reservoir A sink for thermal energy at a lower temperature, receiving heat in thermodynamic processes.

Delta S Symbol representing the change in entropy, calculated as heat transfer divided by temperature.

Time's Arrow A concept describing the one-way direction of time, associated with the increase of entropy.

Friction A force that opposes motion, generating heat and increasing the entropy of a system.