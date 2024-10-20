Entropy and the Second Law of Thermodynamics quiz Flashcards
Entropy and the Second Law of Thermodynamics quiz
Which of the following statements is consistent with the second law of thermodynamics?
The second law of thermodynamics states that the total entropy of a system or the universe can never decrease; it can only increase or remain constant.Which of the following statements about entropy is true?
Entropy is a measure of the randomness or disorder within a system, and it increases when heat is added to a system and decreases when heat is removed.Which one of the following processes produces a decrease in the entropy of the system?
Entropy is a measure of a system's randomness or how spread out its energy is at the atomic level.How is the change in entropy (
abla S) calculated in isothermal processes?
The change in entropy is calculated using the equation
abla S = Q/T, where Q is the heat transferred and T is the temperature in Kelvin.What happens to entropy when heat is added to or removed from a system?
Adding heat to a system increases its entropy, while removing heat decreases its entropy.How does the second law of thermodynamics relate to entropy?
Entropy as 'time's arrow' indicates the irreversible nature of processes that increase entropy, such as heat transfer and friction.What is the relationship between temperature and entropy in a system?
In general, systems with higher temperatures have more energy, which can be spread around more, leading to higher randomness and therefore higher entropy.