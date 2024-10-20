Entropy and the Second Law of Thermodynamics quiz Flashcards

Skip to main content
Entropy and the Second Law of Thermodynamics quiz

Entropy and the Second Law of Thermodynamics quiz
  • Which of the following statements is consistent with the second law of thermodynamics?
    The second law of thermodynamics states that the total entropy of a system or the universe can never decrease; it can only increase or remain constant.
  • Which of the following statements about entropy is true?
    Entropy is a measure of the randomness or disorder within a system, and it increases when heat is added to a system and decreases when heat is removed.
  • Which one of the following processes produces a decrease in the entropy of the system?
    A process that removes heat from a system, such as freezing water to ice, produces a decrease in the entropy of the system.
  • Which one of the following processes produces a decrease in the entropy of the system?
    A process that involves the removal of heat, such as the condensation of steam into water, results in a decrease in the entropy of the system.
  • What is a more precise definition of entropy in thermodynamics?
    Entropy is a measure of a system's randomness or how spread out its energy is at the atomic level.
  • How is the change in entropy ( abla S) calculated in isothermal processes?
    The change in entropy is calculated using the equation abla S = Q/T, where Q is the heat transferred and T is the temperature in Kelvin.
  • What happens to entropy when heat is added to or removed from a system?
    Adding heat to a system increases its entropy, while removing heat decreases its entropy.
  • How does the second law of thermodynamics relate to entropy?
  • What is the significance of entropy being described as 'time's arrow'?
    Entropy as 'time's arrow' indicates the irreversible nature of processes that increase entropy, such as heat transfer and friction.
  • What is the relationship between temperature and entropy in a system?
    In general, systems with higher temperatures have more energy, which can be spread around more, leading to higher randomness and therefore higher entropy.