Rotational Velocity & Acceleration definitions Flashcards

Angular Velocity Measures how quickly an object spins, calculated as change in angle over time, with units of radians per second.

Angular Acceleration Rate of change of angular velocity over time, measured in radians per second squared.

Radians Unit of angular measure used in angular velocity and acceleration, representing the angle subtended by an arc.

Period Time taken for one complete cycle of rotation, inversely related to frequency.

Frequency Number of complete revolutions per second, measured in hertz, and inversely related to period.

Revolutions per Minute (RPM) Unit of rotational speed indicating the number of full rotations completed in one minute.

Point Mass An object of negligible size and volume, treated as a single point in rotational motion problems.

Rigid Body An object with a definite shape and volume, having a non-zero radius in rotational motion.

Theta Symbol representing angular position or displacement in rotational motion.

Omega Greek letter used to denote angular velocity in rotational motion equations.

Alpha Greek letter representing angular acceleration in rotational motion equations.

Hertz Unit of frequency equivalent to one cycle per second, used in measuring rotational speed.

Cycle A complete rotation or revolution, often used in the context of period and frequency.

Radius Distance from the center to the edge of a circle, crucial in defining rotational motion.