Rotational Velocity & Acceleration definitions Flashcards

Rotational Velocity & Acceleration definitions

Rotational Velocity & Acceleration definitions
  • Angular Velocity
    Measures how quickly an object spins, calculated as change in angle over time, with units of radians per second.
  • Angular Acceleration
    Rate of change of angular velocity over time, measured in radians per second squared.
  • Radians
    Unit of angular measure used in angular velocity and acceleration, representing the angle subtended by an arc.
  • Period
    Time taken for one complete cycle of rotation, inversely related to frequency.
  • Frequency
    Number of complete revolutions per second, measured in hertz, and inversely related to period.
  • Revolutions per Minute (RPM)
    Unit of rotational speed indicating the number of full rotations completed in one minute.
  • Point Mass
    An object of negligible size and volume, treated as a single point in rotational motion problems.
  • Rigid Body
    An object with a definite shape and volume, having a non-zero radius in rotational motion.
  • Theta
    Symbol representing angular position or displacement in rotational motion.
  • Omega
    Greek letter used to denote angular velocity in rotational motion equations.
  • Alpha
    Greek letter representing angular acceleration in rotational motion equations.
  • Hertz
    Unit of frequency equivalent to one cycle per second, used in measuring rotational speed.
  • Cycle
    A complete rotation or revolution, often used in the context of period and frequency.
  • Radius
    Distance from the center to the edge of a circle, crucial in defining rotational motion.
  • Volume
    Space occupied by a rigid body, relevant in distinguishing it from a point mass in rotational dynamics.