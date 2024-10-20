Rotational Velocity & Acceleration definitions Flashcards
Rotational Velocity & Acceleration definitions
- Angular VelocityMeasures how quickly an object spins, calculated as change in angle over time, with units of radians per second.
- Angular AccelerationRate of change of angular velocity over time, measured in radians per second squared.
- RadiansUnit of angular measure used in angular velocity and acceleration, representing the angle subtended by an arc.
- PeriodTime taken for one complete cycle of rotation, inversely related to frequency.
- FrequencyNumber of complete revolutions per second, measured in hertz, and inversely related to period.
- Revolutions per Minute (RPM)Unit of rotational speed indicating the number of full rotations completed in one minute.
- Point MassAn object of negligible size and volume, treated as a single point in rotational motion problems.
- Rigid BodyAn object with a definite shape and volume, having a non-zero radius in rotational motion.
- ThetaSymbol representing angular position or displacement in rotational motion.
- OmegaGreek letter used to denote angular velocity in rotational motion equations.
- AlphaGreek letter representing angular acceleration in rotational motion equations.
- HertzUnit of frequency equivalent to one cycle per second, used in measuring rotational speed.
- CycleA complete rotation or revolution, often used in the context of period and frequency.
- RadiusDistance from the center to the edge of a circle, crucial in defining rotational motion.
- VolumeSpace occupied by a rigid body, relevant in distinguishing it from a point mass in rotational dynamics.