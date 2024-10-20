Equilibrium in 2D - Ladder Problems definitions Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 15 ) Hide definitions

Equilibrium A state where all forces and torques are balanced, resulting in no net motion.

Torque A measure of the rotational force applied at a distance from an axis of rotation.

Normal Force A perpendicular force exerted by a surface to support the weight of an object resting on it.

Static Friction The force that prevents an object from moving when in contact with a surface.

Coefficient of Static Friction A dimensionless value representing the ratio of the maximum static frictional force to the normal force.

Vector Addition The process of combining two or more vectors to determine a resultant vector.

Pythagorean Theorem A mathematical principle used to calculate the magnitude of a resultant vector in a right triangle.

Arctangent A trigonometric function used to determine the angle whose tangent is a given number.

Axis of Rotation A line about which an object rotates or is symmetrically arranged.

Gravitational Force The force of attraction between an object and the Earth, proportional to the object's mass.

Contact Force The force exerted by objects in direct contact, including normal and frictional forces.

Scalar A quantity with magnitude but no direction, such as torque in this context.

Angle of Inclination The angle formed between a reference line, such as the horizontal, and an inclined surface.

Uniform Distribution A condition where mass is evenly spread across an object's length or volume.