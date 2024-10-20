Skip to main content
Equilibrium in 2D - Ladder Problems definitions Flashcards

Equilibrium in 2D - Ladder Problems definitions
  • Equilibrium
    A state where all forces and torques are balanced, resulting in no net motion.
  • Torque
    A measure of the rotational force applied at a distance from an axis of rotation.
  • Normal Force
    A perpendicular force exerted by a surface to support the weight of an object resting on it.
  • Static Friction
    The force that prevents an object from moving when in contact with a surface.
  • Coefficient of Static Friction
    A dimensionless value representing the ratio of the maximum static frictional force to the normal force.
  • Vector Addition
    The process of combining two or more vectors to determine a resultant vector.
  • Pythagorean Theorem
    A mathematical principle used to calculate the magnitude of a resultant vector in a right triangle.
  • Arctangent
    A trigonometric function used to determine the angle whose tangent is a given number.
  • Axis of Rotation
    A line about which an object rotates or is symmetrically arranged.
  • Gravitational Force
    The force of attraction between an object and the Earth, proportional to the object's mass.
  • Contact Force
    The force exerted by objects in direct contact, including normal and frictional forces.
  • Scalar
    A quantity with magnitude but no direction, such as torque in this context.
  • Angle of Inclination
    The angle formed between a reference line, such as the horizontal, and an inclined surface.
  • Uniform Distribution
    A condition where mass is evenly spread across an object's length or volume.
  • Vector
    A quantity with both magnitude and direction, used to represent forces and velocities.