Equilibrium in 2D - Ladder Problems definitions Flashcards
Back
Equilibrium in 2D - Ladder Problems definitions
1/15
Terms in this set (15)
- EquilibriumA state where all forces and torques are balanced, resulting in no net motion.
- TorqueA measure of the rotational force applied at a distance from an axis of rotation.
- Normal ForceA perpendicular force exerted by a surface to support the weight of an object resting on it.
- Static FrictionThe force that prevents an object from moving when in contact with a surface.
- Coefficient of Static FrictionA dimensionless value representing the ratio of the maximum static frictional force to the normal force.
- Vector AdditionThe process of combining two or more vectors to determine a resultant vector.
- Pythagorean TheoremA mathematical principle used to calculate the magnitude of a resultant vector in a right triangle.
- ArctangentA trigonometric function used to determine the angle whose tangent is a given number.
- Axis of RotationA line about which an object rotates or is symmetrically arranged.
- Gravitational ForceThe force of attraction between an object and the Earth, proportional to the object's mass.
- Contact ForceThe force exerted by objects in direct contact, including normal and frictional forces.
- ScalarA quantity with magnitude but no direction, such as torque in this context.
- Angle of InclinationThe angle formed between a reference line, such as the horizontal, and an inclined surface.
- Uniform DistributionA condition where mass is evenly spread across an object's length or volume.
- VectorA quantity with both magnitude and direction, used to represent forces and velocities.