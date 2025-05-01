Equilibrium in 2D - Ladder Problems quiz #1 Flashcards

How do you determine the minimum angle that a ladder can make with the floor without slipping, in terms of the coefficient of static friction between the ladder and the floor?

To find the minimum angle θ_min at which a ladder can rest against a wall without slipping, set up the equilibrium conditions for forces and torques. The key is that the static friction force at the base must be sufficient to prevent slipping. The minimum angle occurs when the static friction force reaches its maximum value, which is μ_s times the normal force at the base (F_friction = μ_s N_bottom). By analyzing the torque and force balance equations, you can derive a relationship between θ_min and the coefficient of static friction μ_s. The general approach is: 1. Write the force equilibrium equations in both x and y directions. 2. Write the torque equilibrium equation about the base of the ladder. 3. Set the friction force equal to its maximum value (F_friction = μ_s N_bottom). 4. Solve for θ_min in terms of μ_s. The resulting equation will allow you to calculate the minimum angle for any given coefficient of static friction.