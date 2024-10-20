Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo

Equilibrium with Multiple Supports definitions Flashcards

Back
Equilibrium with Multiple Supports definitions
1/15
  • Equilibrium
    A state where the sum of forces and torques on an object is zero, resulting in no motion.
  • Torque
    A measure of the force causing an object to rotate, calculated as force times distance from the axis.
  • Axis of Rotation
    A point or line about which an object rotates or is considered to rotate for torque calculations.
  • Support Point
    A location where an object is held or supported, often used as a reference for torque calculations.
  • Tension
    The force transmitted through a rope or cable when it is pulled tight by forces acting from opposite ends.
  • Gravity
    The force by which a planet or other body draws objects toward its center, affecting weight and torque.
  • Mass Distribution
    The way mass is spread out in an object, affecting its center of gravity and torque calculations.
  • Uniform Mass
    A condition where mass is evenly distributed throughout an object, simplifying calculations.
  • Rotation
    The action of rotating around an axis or center, relevant in torque and equilibrium problems.
  • Clockwise
    A direction of rotation that follows the movement of clock hands, often considered negative in torque.
  • Counterclockwise
    A direction of rotation opposite to clock hands, often considered positive in torque.
  • Force
    An interaction that changes the motion of an object, crucial in calculating equilibrium and torque.
  • Distance
    The length between two points, used in torque calculations as the lever arm.
  • Lever Arm
    The perpendicular distance from the axis of rotation to the line of action of the force.
  • Newton
    The SI unit of force, used to quantify tension and other forces in equilibrium problems.