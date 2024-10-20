Equilibrium with Multiple Supports definitions Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 15 ) Hide definitions

Equilibrium A state where the sum of forces and torques on an object is zero, resulting in no motion.

Torque A measure of the force causing an object to rotate, calculated as force times distance from the axis.

Axis of Rotation A point or line about which an object rotates or is considered to rotate for torque calculations.

Support Point A location where an object is held or supported, often used as a reference for torque calculations.

Tension The force transmitted through a rope or cable when it is pulled tight by forces acting from opposite ends.

Gravity The force by which a planet or other body draws objects toward its center, affecting weight and torque.

Mass Distribution The way mass is spread out in an object, affecting its center of gravity and torque calculations.

Uniform Mass A condition where mass is evenly distributed throughout an object, simplifying calculations.

Rotation The action of rotating around an axis or center, relevant in torque and equilibrium problems.

Clockwise A direction of rotation that follows the movement of clock hands, often considered negative in torque.

Counterclockwise A direction of rotation opposite to clock hands, often considered positive in torque.

Force An interaction that changes the motion of an object, crucial in calculating equilibrium and torque.

Distance The length between two points, used in torque calculations as the lever arm.

Lever Arm The perpendicular distance from the axis of rotation to the line of action of the force.