Equilibrium with Multiple Supports definitions Flashcards

Equilibrium with Multiple Supports definitions

- EquilibriumA state where the sum of forces and torques on an object is zero, resulting in no motion.
- TorqueA measure of the force causing an object to rotate, calculated as force times distance from the axis.
- Axis of RotationA point or line about which an object rotates or is considered to rotate for torque calculations.
- Support PointA location where an object is held or supported, often used as a reference for torque calculations.
- TensionThe force transmitted through a rope or cable when it is pulled tight by forces acting from opposite ends.
- GravityThe force by which a planet or other body draws objects toward its center, affecting weight and torque.
- Mass DistributionThe way mass is spread out in an object, affecting its center of gravity and torque calculations.
- Uniform MassA condition where mass is evenly distributed throughout an object, simplifying calculations.
- RotationThe action of rotating around an axis or center, relevant in torque and equilibrium problems.
- ClockwiseA direction of rotation that follows the movement of clock hands, often considered negative in torque.
- CounterclockwiseA direction of rotation opposite to clock hands, often considered positive in torque.
- ForceAn interaction that changes the motion of an object, crucial in calculating equilibrium and torque.
- DistanceThe length between two points, used in torque calculations as the lever arm.
- Lever ArmThe perpendicular distance from the axis of rotation to the line of action of the force.
- NewtonThe SI unit of force, used to quantify tension and other forces in equilibrium problems.