Escape Velocity definitions Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 15 ) Hide definitions

Escape Velocity Minimum speed needed for an object to break free from a celestial body's gravitational pull without returning.

Gravitational Force Attractive force between two masses, decreasing with increased distance.

Kinetic Energy Energy possessed by an object due to its motion, calculated as 1/2 m v^2.

Gravitational Potential Energy Energy due to an object's position in a gravitational field, approaching zero as distance increases.

Conservation of Energy Principle stating total energy in a closed system remains constant, used to derive escape velocity.

Gravitational Constant Universal constant (G) used in the calculation of gravitational forces and escape velocity.

Mass Quantity of matter in a body, affecting gravitational force but not escape velocity.

Distance Initial separation from a celestial body's center, influencing the required escape velocity.

Velocity Speed of an object in a specific direction, crucial for determining escape velocity.

Final Velocity Speed of an object when it reaches an infinitely distant point, ideally zero for escape velocity.

Celestial Body Natural object in space, such as a planet or star, from which escape velocity is calculated.

Orbital Distance Average distance from a planet to the sun, used in escape velocity calculations.

Square Root Mathematical operation used in the escape velocity formula to solve for speed.

Non-conservative Forces Forces like friction that do work on a system, not present in escape velocity calculations.