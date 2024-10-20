Skip to main content
Escape Velocity definitions Flashcards

Escape Velocity definitions
  • Escape Velocity
    Minimum speed needed for an object to break free from a celestial body's gravitational pull without returning.
  • Gravitational Force
    Attractive force between two masses, decreasing with increased distance.
  • Kinetic Energy
    Energy possessed by an object due to its motion, calculated as 1/2 m v^2.
  • Gravitational Potential Energy
    Energy due to an object's position in a gravitational field, approaching zero as distance increases.
  • Conservation of Energy
    Principle stating total energy in a closed system remains constant, used to derive escape velocity.
  • Gravitational Constant
    Universal constant (G) used in the calculation of gravitational forces and escape velocity.
  • Mass
    Quantity of matter in a body, affecting gravitational force but not escape velocity.
  • Distance
    Initial separation from a celestial body's center, influencing the required escape velocity.
  • Velocity
    Speed of an object in a specific direction, crucial for determining escape velocity.
  • Final Velocity
    Speed of an object when it reaches an infinitely distant point, ideally zero for escape velocity.
  • Celestial Body
    Natural object in space, such as a planet or star, from which escape velocity is calculated.
  • Orbital Distance
    Average distance from a planet to the sun, used in escape velocity calculations.
  • Square Root
    Mathematical operation used in the escape velocity formula to solve for speed.
  • Non-conservative Forces
    Forces like friction that do work on a system, not present in escape velocity calculations.
  • Launch Speed
    Initial speed required to achieve escape velocity, ensuring the object does not return.