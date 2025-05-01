Escape Velocity quiz #1 Flashcards

What is escape velocity, and what is the general formula for calculating the escape velocity from a celestial body such as Earth?

Escape velocity is the minimum speed an object must have to escape the gravitational pull of a celestial body, such as Earth, so that it never returns. The general formula for escape velocity is v = sqrt(2GM/r), where G is the gravitational constant, M is the mass of the celestial body, and r is the initial distance from the center of that body.