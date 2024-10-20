Faraday's Law definitions Flashcards
Faraday's Law definitions
- Faraday's LawDescribes the relationship between changing magnetic flux and induced electromotive force in a conducting loop.
- Electromagnetic InductionThe process of generating an electromotive force through a change in magnetic flux.
- Magnetic FluxThe product of the magnetic field, area, and the cosine of the angle between them.
- Induced EMFThe electromotive force generated in a circuit due to a change in magnetic flux.
- Induced CurrentThe current produced in a circuit as a result of an induced electromotive force.
- Ohm's LawA principle stating that the current through a conductor is directly proportional to the voltage across it.
- TeslaThe unit of magnetic field strength in the International System of Units.
- Cosine ThetaThe cosine of the angle between the magnetic field and the area vector in flux calculations.
- Number of TurnsThe count of loops in a coil, affecting the magnitude of induced EMF.
- ResistanceA measure of the opposition to current flow in an electrical circuit.
- VoltageThe electric potential difference between two points, measured in volts.
- AreaThe surface through which the magnetic field lines pass, affecting magnetic flux.
- Delta TThe change in time over which the magnetic flux changes, affecting induced EMF.
- Delta Phi BThe change in magnetic flux, a key factor in determining induced EMF.
- CircuitA closed loop through which current can flow, influenced by induced EMF.