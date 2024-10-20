Faraday's Law definitions Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 15 ) Hide definitions

Faraday's Law Describes the relationship between changing magnetic flux and induced electromotive force in a conducting loop.

Electromagnetic Induction The process of generating an electromotive force through a change in magnetic flux.

Magnetic Flux The product of the magnetic field, area, and the cosine of the angle between them.

Induced EMF The electromotive force generated in a circuit due to a change in magnetic flux.

Induced Current The current produced in a circuit as a result of an induced electromotive force.

Ohm's Law A principle stating that the current through a conductor is directly proportional to the voltage across it.

Tesla The unit of magnetic field strength in the International System of Units.

Cosine Theta The cosine of the angle between the magnetic field and the area vector in flux calculations.

Number of Turns The count of loops in a coil, affecting the magnitude of induced EMF.

Resistance A measure of the opposition to current flow in an electrical circuit.

Voltage The electric potential difference between two points, measured in volts.

Area The surface through which the magnetic field lines pass, affecting magnetic flux.

Delta T The change in time over which the magnetic flux changes, affecting induced EMF.

Delta Phi B The change in magnetic flux, a key factor in determining induced EMF.