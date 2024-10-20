Faraday's Law definitions Flashcards

Skip to main content
Faraday's Law definitions
  • Faraday's Law
    Describes the relationship between changing magnetic flux and induced electromotive force in a conducting loop.
  • Electromagnetic Induction
    The process of generating an electromotive force through a change in magnetic flux.
  • Magnetic Flux
    The product of the magnetic field, area, and the cosine of the angle between them.
  • Induced EMF
    The electromotive force generated in a circuit due to a change in magnetic flux.
  • Induced Current
    The current produced in a circuit as a result of an induced electromotive force.
  • Ohm's Law
    A principle stating that the current through a conductor is directly proportional to the voltage across it.
  • Tesla
    The unit of magnetic field strength in the International System of Units.
  • Cosine Theta
    The cosine of the angle between the magnetic field and the area vector in flux calculations.
  • Number of Turns
    The count of loops in a coil, affecting the magnitude of induced EMF.
  • Resistance
    A measure of the opposition to current flow in an electrical circuit.
  • Voltage
    The electric potential difference between two points, measured in volts.
  • Area
    The surface through which the magnetic field lines pass, affecting magnetic flux.
  • Delta T
    The change in time over which the magnetic flux changes, affecting induced EMF.
  • Delta Phi B
    The change in magnetic flux, a key factor in determining induced EMF.
  • Circuit
    A closed loop through which current can flow, influenced by induced EMF.