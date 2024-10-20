First Law of Thermodynamics definitions Flashcards

Skip to main content
First Law of Thermodynamics definitions
  • Internal Energy
    The total energy contained within a system, influenced by heat and work.
  • Heat
    A form of energy transfer to or from a system, affecting its internal energy.
  • Work
    Energy transfer resulting from a force applied over a distance, affecting a system's energy.
  • System
    A defined portion of the universe under study, often a gas in thermodynamics.
  • First Law of Thermodynamics
    A principle stating that the change in internal energy equals heat added minus work done by the system.
  • Pressure
    The force exerted per unit area within a system, crucial for calculating work.
  • Volume
    The space occupied by a system, changes in which affect work done.
  • Sign Convention
    Rules determining the positive or negative values of heat and work in thermodynamic equations.
  • Piston
    A movable component in a system that can change volume, affecting work and energy.
  • Constant Pressure
    A condition where pressure remains unchanged, simplifying work calculations.
  • Delta E
    Symbol representing the change in internal energy of a system.
  • Q
    Symbol representing the heat added to or removed from a system.
  • W
    Symbol representing the work done by or on a system.
  • Thermal Energy
    Energy related to the temperature of a system, transferred as heat.
  • Mechanical Energy
    Energy associated with the motion or position of an object, transferred as work.