First Law of Thermodynamics definitions Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 15 ) Hide definitions

Internal Energy The total energy contained within a system, influenced by heat and work.

Heat A form of energy transfer to or from a system, affecting its internal energy.

Work Energy transfer resulting from a force applied over a distance, affecting a system's energy.

System A defined portion of the universe under study, often a gas in thermodynamics.

First Law of Thermodynamics A principle stating that the change in internal energy equals heat added minus work done by the system.

Pressure The force exerted per unit area within a system, crucial for calculating work.

Volume The space occupied by a system, changes in which affect work done.

Sign Convention Rules determining the positive or negative values of heat and work in thermodynamic equations.

Piston A movable component in a system that can change volume, affecting work and energy.

Constant Pressure A condition where pressure remains unchanged, simplifying work calculations.

Delta E Symbol representing the change in internal energy of a system.

Q Symbol representing the heat added to or removed from a system.

W Symbol representing the work done by or on a system.

Thermal Energy Energy related to the temperature of a system, transferred as heat.