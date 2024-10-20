Banked Curves definitions Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 15 ) Hide definitions

Banked Curve An inclined path designed to help vehicles turn in a circle without relying on friction.

Normal Force The force perpendicular to the surface of the incline, providing centripetal force in banked curves.

Centripetal Force The force required to keep an object moving in a circular path, provided by the horizontal component of the normal force in banked curves.

Incline Angle The angle of the banked curve, crucial for determining the optimal velocity to prevent sliding.

Centripetal Acceleration The acceleration directed towards the center of the circular path, calculated as v^2/r.

Free Body Diagram A visual representation of forces acting on an object, used to analyze motion on banked curves.

Gravitational Force The force acting downwards on the car, equal to the car's mass times gravity.

Horizontal Component The part of the normal force that provides the necessary centripetal force for circular motion.

Vertical Component The part of the normal force that balances the gravitational force, preventing vertical acceleration.

Optimal Velocity The specific speed required to maintain a car's path on a banked curve without sliding.

Radius of Curve The distance from the center of the circular path to the curve, affecting the required centripetal force.

Static Friction The force that prevents sliding on flat curves, absent in banked curve problems.

Coordinate System The reference frame used to analyze forces, not tilted in banked curve problems.

Tangent Function A trigonometric function used to relate the incline angle to the normal force components.