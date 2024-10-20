Banked Curves definitions Flashcards
Banked Curves definitions
- Banked CurveAn inclined path designed to help vehicles turn in a circle without relying on friction.
- Normal ForceThe force perpendicular to the surface of the incline, providing centripetal force in banked curves.
- Centripetal ForceThe force required to keep an object moving in a circular path, provided by the horizontal component of the normal force in banked curves.
- Incline AngleThe angle of the banked curve, crucial for determining the optimal velocity to prevent sliding.
- Centripetal AccelerationThe acceleration directed towards the center of the circular path, calculated as v^2/r.
- Free Body DiagramA visual representation of forces acting on an object, used to analyze motion on banked curves.
- Gravitational ForceThe force acting downwards on the car, equal to the car's mass times gravity.
- Horizontal ComponentThe part of the normal force that provides the necessary centripetal force for circular motion.
- Vertical ComponentThe part of the normal force that balances the gravitational force, preventing vertical acceleration.
- Optimal VelocityThe specific speed required to maintain a car's path on a banked curve without sliding.
- Radius of CurveThe distance from the center of the circular path to the curve, affecting the required centripetal force.
- Static FrictionThe force that prevents sliding on flat curves, absent in banked curve problems.
- Coordinate SystemThe reference frame used to analyze forces, not tilted in banked curve problems.
- Tangent FunctionA trigonometric function used to relate the incline angle to the normal force components.
- Mass CancellationThe process where mass terms cancel out in equations, simplifying the calculation of velocity.