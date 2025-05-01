Banked Curves quiz #1 Flashcards

What is the formula for the ideal speed to take a banked curve of radius r that is inclined at an angle θ, and how would you use it to find the ideal speed for a curve with a 100 m radius banked at a 20.0° angle?

The ideal speed v for a frictionless banked curve is given by v = sqrt(g * r * tan(θ)), where g is the acceleration due to gravity, r is the radius of the curve, and θ is the banking angle. For a curve with a 100 m radius banked at 20.0°, substitute r = 100 m and θ = 20.0° into the formula to calculate the ideal speed.