Fluid Flow & Continuity Equation definitions Flashcards

Fluid Flow & Continuity Equation definitions
  • Fluid Speed
    The velocity of a fluid particle, measured in meters per second, indicating how fast a fluid moves through a pipe.
  • Volume Flow Rate
    The volume of fluid flowing per unit time, measured in cubic meters per second, denoted as Q.
  • Continuity Equation
    States that the product of cross-sectional area and fluid speed must remain constant in a pipe.
  • Cross-Sectional Area
    The area of a slice of a pipe perpendicular to the flow direction, affecting flow rate.
  • Incompressible Fluid
    A fluid whose density remains constant, ensuring volume flow rate conservation.
  • Delta V
    The change in volume of fluid, used in calculating volume flow rate.
  • Delta T
    The change in time, used in calculating both fluid speed and volume flow rate.
  • Velocity
    The speed of a fluid particle in a specific direction, often used interchangeably with fluid speed.
  • Cylindrical Pipe
    A pipe with a circular cross-section, where area is calculated as πr².
  • Pi (π)
    A mathematical constant used in calculating the area of circular cross-sections.
  • Radius
    The distance from the center to the edge of a circular cross-section, affecting flow rate.
  • Liters
    A unit of volume often used in practical fluid flow problems, such as filling a bathtub.
  • Meters Cubed
    A unit of volume used in scientific calculations of flow rate and volume.
  • Garden Hose
    A practical example of fluid flow, demonstrating changes in speed with varying cross-sectional areas.
  • Nozzle
    A device that alters the cross-sectional area of a hose, affecting fluid speed.