Fluid Flow & Continuity Equation definitions Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 15 ) Hide definitions

Fluid Speed The velocity of a fluid particle, measured in meters per second, indicating how fast a fluid moves through a pipe.

Volume Flow Rate The volume of fluid flowing per unit time, measured in cubic meters per second, denoted as Q.

Continuity Equation States that the product of cross-sectional area and fluid speed must remain constant in a pipe.

Cross-Sectional Area The area of a slice of a pipe perpendicular to the flow direction, affecting flow rate.

Incompressible Fluid A fluid whose density remains constant, ensuring volume flow rate conservation.

Delta V The change in volume of fluid, used in calculating volume flow rate.

Delta T The change in time, used in calculating both fluid speed and volume flow rate.

Velocity The speed of a fluid particle in a specific direction, often used interchangeably with fluid speed.

Cylindrical Pipe A pipe with a circular cross-section, where area is calculated as πr².

Pi (π) A mathematical constant used in calculating the area of circular cross-sections.

Radius The distance from the center to the edge of a circular cross-section, affecting flow rate.

Liters A unit of volume often used in practical fluid flow problems, such as filling a bathtub.

Meters Cubed A unit of volume used in scientific calculations of flow rate and volume.

Garden Hose A practical example of fluid flow, demonstrating changes in speed with varying cross-sectional areas.