Fluid Flow & Continuity Equation definitions Flashcards
Back
Fluid Flow & Continuity Equation definitions
1/15
Terms in this set (15)
- Fluid SpeedThe velocity of a fluid particle, measured in meters per second, indicating how fast a fluid moves through a pipe.
- Volume Flow RateThe volume of fluid flowing per unit time, measured in cubic meters per second, denoted as Q.
- Continuity EquationStates that the product of cross-sectional area and fluid speed must remain constant in a pipe.
- Cross-Sectional AreaThe area of a slice of a pipe perpendicular to the flow direction, affecting flow rate.
- Incompressible FluidA fluid whose density remains constant, ensuring volume flow rate conservation.
- Delta VThe change in volume of fluid, used in calculating volume flow rate.
- Delta TThe change in time, used in calculating both fluid speed and volume flow rate.
- VelocityThe speed of a fluid particle in a specific direction, often used interchangeably with fluid speed.
- Cylindrical PipeA pipe with a circular cross-section, where area is calculated as πr².
- Pi (π)A mathematical constant used in calculating the area of circular cross-sections.
- RadiusThe distance from the center to the edge of a circular cross-section, affecting flow rate.
- LitersA unit of volume often used in practical fluid flow problems, such as filling a bathtub.
- Meters CubedA unit of volume used in scientific calculations of flow rate and volume.
- Garden HoseA practical example of fluid flow, demonstrating changes in speed with varying cross-sectional areas.
- NozzleA device that alters the cross-sectional area of a hose, affecting fluid speed.