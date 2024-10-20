Fluid Flow & Continuity Equation quiz Flashcards

Which flow tube length had the greatest flow rate?
The flow rate is determined by the cross-sectional area and the fluid speed. According to the continuity equation, if the cross-sectional area decreases, the fluid speed must increase to maintain the same flow rate. Therefore, the tube with the smallest cross-sectional area will have the greatest flow rate if the fluid speed is increased accordingly.
Which two flow tubes have similar cross-sectional areas?
Two flow tubes have similar cross-sectional areas if their volume flow rates and fluid speeds are similar, as the flow rate is given by Q = A * v. If the flow rates and speeds are equal, the cross-sectional areas must also be equal.
Which of the following statements about fluid movement is not correct?
A statement about fluid movement that is not correct would be one that contradicts the principles of fluid dynamics, such as the continuity equation. For example, stating that the volume flow rate changes in an incompressible fluid system would be incorrect, as the continuity equation ensures that the flow rate remains constant.
What is the difference between fluid speed and volume flow rate?
Fluid speed is the velocity of a fluid particle measured in meters per second, while volume flow rate is the volume of fluid flowing per unit time, measured in cubic meters per second.
How can the volume flow rate be expressed in terms of cross-sectional area and fluid speed?
The volume flow rate, Q, can be expressed as Q = A * v, where A is the cross-sectional area and v is the fluid speed.
What does the continuity equation state about fluid flow in a pipe with changing cross-sectional areas?
The continuity equation states that the product of cross-sectional area and fluid speed must remain constant, ensuring that the volume flow rate is conserved.
How does reducing the cross-sectional area of a pipe affect fluid speed according to the continuity equation?
Reducing the cross-sectional area of a pipe increases the fluid speed to maintain a constant volume flow rate.
What happens to the fluid speed when the cross-sectional area of a pipe increases?
When the cross-sectional area of a pipe increases, the fluid speed decreases to maintain the same volume flow rate.
How do you calculate the fluid speed in a pipe if you know the distance traveled and time taken?
Fluid speed is calculated as the distance traveled divided by the time taken, v = Δx/Δt.
What is the relationship between the radius of a pipe and its cross-sectional area?
The cross-sectional area of a cylindrical pipe is proportional to the square of its radius, A = πr².