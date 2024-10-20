Density definitions Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 15 ) Hide definitions

Fluids Substances that can flow and take the shape of their container, including liquids and gases.

Density Measure of mass per unit volume, indicating how tightly molecules are packed in a substance.

Rho Greek letter used to represent density in equations, symbolized as ρ.

Volume The amount of space occupied by a substance, typically measured in cubic meters.

Mass The amount of matter in an object, typically measured in kilograms.

Specific Gravity Ratio of a material's density to the density of freshwater, a dimensionless number.

Freshwater Water with a density of 1000 kg/m³, used as a reference for specific gravity.

Kilograms per meter cubed SI unit for density, indicating mass in kilograms per cubic meter of volume.

Liters Unit of volume equivalent to 1 cubic decimeter, often used for liquids.

Grams per centimeter cubed Density unit used in chemistry, indicating mass in grams per cubic centimeter.

Newton SI unit of force, representing the weight of an object as mass times gravity.

Air Mixture of gases with a density of approximately 1.2 kg/m³ at sea level.

Saltwater Water with dissolved salts, having a density slightly higher than freshwater.

Oil Liquid with a density typically less than water, around 800 kg/m³.