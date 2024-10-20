Skip to main content
Density definitions Flashcards

Density definitions
  • Fluids
    Substances that can flow and take the shape of their container, including liquids and gases.
  • Density
    Measure of mass per unit volume, indicating how tightly molecules are packed in a substance.
  • Rho
    Greek letter used to represent density in equations, symbolized as ρ.
  • Volume
    The amount of space occupied by a substance, typically measured in cubic meters.
  • Mass
    The amount of matter in an object, typically measured in kilograms.
  • Specific Gravity
    Ratio of a material's density to the density of freshwater, a dimensionless number.
  • Freshwater
    Water with a density of 1000 kg/m³, used as a reference for specific gravity.
  • Kilograms per meter cubed
    SI unit for density, indicating mass in kilograms per cubic meter of volume.
  • Liters
    Unit of volume equivalent to 1 cubic decimeter, often used for liquids.
  • Grams per centimeter cubed
    Density unit used in chemistry, indicating mass in grams per cubic centimeter.
  • Newton
    SI unit of force, representing the weight of an object as mass times gravity.
  • Air
    Mixture of gases with a density of approximately 1.2 kg/m³ at sea level.
  • Saltwater
    Water with dissolved salts, having a density slightly higher than freshwater.
  • Oil
    Liquid with a density typically less than water, around 800 kg/m³.
  • Wood
    Material with a density less than water, often used in buoyancy problems.