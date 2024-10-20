Density definitions Flashcards
Density definitions
- FluidsSubstances that can flow and take the shape of their container, including liquids and gases.
- DensityMeasure of mass per unit volume, indicating how tightly molecules are packed in a substance.
- RhoGreek letter used to represent density in equations, symbolized as ρ.
- VolumeThe amount of space occupied by a substance, typically measured in cubic meters.
- MassThe amount of matter in an object, typically measured in kilograms.
- Specific GravityRatio of a material's density to the density of freshwater, a dimensionless number.
- FreshwaterWater with a density of 1000 kg/m³, used as a reference for specific gravity.
- Kilograms per meter cubedSI unit for density, indicating mass in kilograms per cubic meter of volume.
- LitersUnit of volume equivalent to 1 cubic decimeter, often used for liquids.
- Grams per centimeter cubedDensity unit used in chemistry, indicating mass in grams per cubic centimeter.
- NewtonSI unit of force, representing the weight of an object as mass times gravity.
- AirMixture of gases with a density of approximately 1.2 kg/m³ at sea level.
- SaltwaterWater with dissolved salts, having a density slightly higher than freshwater.
- OilLiquid with a density typically less than water, around 800 kg/m³.
- WoodMaterial with a density less than water, often used in buoyancy problems.