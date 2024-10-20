Skip to main content
Density quiz Flashcards
Back
Density quiz
What is density and how is it calculated?
What is density and how is it calculated?
Density is the mass of an object divided by its volume, typically expressed in kg/m^3. It measures how tightly molecules are packed in a given volume.
Terms in this set (10)
What is density and how is it calculated?
Density is the mass of an object divided by its volume, typically expressed in kg/m^3. It measures how tightly molecules are packed in a given volume.
What are three examples of a medium in the context of density?
Three examples of a medium in the context of density are water, air, and oil.
How does the density of a liquid affect its position in a container?
Higher density liquids will settle at the bottom of a container, while lower density liquids will float above them.
How can mass be calculated if density and volume are known?
Mass can be calculated by multiplying the density by the volume (mass = density × volume).
What is specific gravity and how is it related to density?
Specific gravity is the ratio of the density of a material to the density of freshwater. It indicates how much denser a material is compared to water.
In terms of complexity, how does specific gravity differ from density?
Specific gravity is a dimensionless number that compares the density of a material to water, while density is a measure of mass per unit volume.
Which is the largest unit of density commonly used in physics?
The largest unit of density commonly used in physics is kilograms per cubic meter (kg/m^3).
How can volume be calculated using specific gravity and weight?
Volume can be calculated by dividing the weight by the product of specific gravity and gravitational acceleration (V = W / (SG × g)).
Which is larger: the density of water or the density of air?
The density of water is larger than the density of air. Water has a density of approximately 1000 kg/m^3, while air has a density of about 1.2 kg/m^3.
What is the relationship between density and the ability of an object to float?
An object will float if its density is less than the density of the fluid it is placed in. If its density is greater, it will sink.