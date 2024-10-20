Force and Torque on Current Loops definitions Flashcards

Skip to main content
Force and Torque on Current Loops definitions

Force and Torque on Current Loops definitions
  • Magnetic Force
    A force experienced by a current-carrying wire in a magnetic field, calculated using the right-hand rule.
  • Current Loop
    A wire bent into a closed shape carrying current, which can experience torque in a magnetic field.
  • Right-Hand Rule
    A method to determine the direction of magnetic force on a current-carrying wire.
  • Torque
    A rotational force on a current loop in a magnetic field, causing it to spin.
  • Magnetic Field
    A field represented by lines that exert force on moving charges and current-carrying wires.
  • Net Force
    The total force acting on a current loop, which is zero when forces cancel out.
  • Magnetic Moment
    A vector quantity representing the strength and orientation of a magnetic source.
  • Normal
    A line perpendicular to a surface, crucial for calculating torque in magnetic fields.
  • Angle Theta
    The angle between the normal of a loop's area and the magnetic field, affecting torque.
  • Loop Area
    The surface area enclosed by a current loop, influencing the magnitude of torque.
  • Number of Loops
    The count of wire turns in a coil, affecting the total magnetic moment and torque.
  • Magnetic Field Strength
    The intensity of a magnetic field, influencing the force and torque on a current loop.
  • Sine of Theta
    A trigonometric function used in torque calculations, dependent on the angle theta.
  • Axis of Rotation
    The line around which a current loop rotates due to torque in a magnetic field.
  • Newton Meter
    The unit of torque, representing force applied at a distance from the axis of rotation.