Force and Torque on Current Loops definitions Flashcards

- Magnetic ForceA force experienced by a current-carrying wire in a magnetic field, calculated using the right-hand rule.
- Current LoopA wire bent into a closed shape carrying current, which can experience torque in a magnetic field.
- Right-Hand RuleA method to determine the direction of magnetic force on a current-carrying wire.
- TorqueA rotational force on a current loop in a magnetic field, causing it to spin.
- Magnetic FieldA field represented by lines that exert force on moving charges and current-carrying wires.
- Net ForceThe total force acting on a current loop, which is zero when forces cancel out.
- Magnetic MomentA vector quantity representing the strength and orientation of a magnetic source.
- NormalA line perpendicular to a surface, crucial for calculating torque in magnetic fields.
- Angle ThetaThe angle between the normal of a loop's area and the magnetic field, affecting torque.
- Loop AreaThe surface area enclosed by a current loop, influencing the magnitude of torque.
- Number of LoopsThe count of wire turns in a coil, affecting the total magnetic moment and torque.
- Magnetic Field StrengthThe intensity of a magnetic field, influencing the force and torque on a current loop.
- Sine of ThetaA trigonometric function used in torque calculations, dependent on the angle theta.
- Axis of RotationThe line around which a current loop rotates due to torque in a magnetic field.
- Newton MeterThe unit of torque, representing force applied at a distance from the axis of rotation.