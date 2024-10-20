Force and Torque on Current Loops definitions Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 15 ) Hide definitions

Magnetic Force A force experienced by a current-carrying wire in a magnetic field, calculated using the right-hand rule.

Current Loop A wire bent into a closed shape carrying current, which can experience torque in a magnetic field.

Right-Hand Rule A method to determine the direction of magnetic force on a current-carrying wire.

Torque A rotational force on a current loop in a magnetic field, causing it to spin.

Magnetic Field A field represented by lines that exert force on moving charges and current-carrying wires.

Net Force The total force acting on a current loop, which is zero when forces cancel out.

Magnetic Moment A vector quantity representing the strength and orientation of a magnetic source.

Normal A line perpendicular to a surface, crucial for calculating torque in magnetic fields.

Angle Theta The angle between the normal of a loop's area and the magnetic field, affecting torque.

Loop Area The surface area enclosed by a current loop, influencing the magnitude of torque.

Number of Loops The count of wire turns in a coil, affecting the total magnetic moment and torque.

Magnetic Field Strength The intensity of a magnetic field, influencing the force and torque on a current loop.

Sine of Theta A trigonometric function used in torque calculations, dependent on the angle theta.

Axis of Rotation The line around which a current loop rotates due to torque in a magnetic field.