Force on Moving Charges & Right Hand Rule definitions Flashcards

- Magnetic ForceThe force experienced by a moving charge in a magnetic field, calculated using F = QVBsin(θ).
- Right Hand RuleA method to determine the direction of magnetic force on a positive charge using the orientation of fingers and thumb.
- Lorentz ForceThe force on a charged particle moving through a magnetic field, named after Hendrik Lorentz.
- TeslaThe unit of magnetic field strength, equivalent to one newton per ampere meter.
- CoulombThe unit of electric charge, representing the quantity of electricity transported in one second by a current of one ampere.
- VelocityThe speed of a charge in a specific direction, represented as a vector in magnetic force calculations.
- Magnetic FieldA field represented by lines indicating the direction and strength of magnetic forces.
- Angle θThe angle between the velocity vector and the magnetic field vector in the force equation.
- ProtonA positively charged particle used in examples to apply the right hand rule.
- ElectronA negatively charged particle for which the left hand rule is used to determine force direction.
- X SymbolRepresents a direction into the page or away from the viewer in diagrams.
- Dot SymbolRepresents a direction out of the page or towards the viewer in diagrams.
- VectorA quantity having both magnitude and direction, such as velocity or magnetic field.
- Palm DirectionIn the right hand rule, indicates the direction of the magnetic force.
- Left Hand RuleA variation of the right hand rule used for determining force direction on negative charges.