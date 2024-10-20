Force on Moving Charges & Right Hand Rule definitions Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 15 ) Hide definitions

Magnetic Force The force experienced by a moving charge in a magnetic field, calculated using F = QVBsin(θ).

Right Hand Rule A method to determine the direction of magnetic force on a positive charge using the orientation of fingers and thumb.

Lorentz Force The force on a charged particle moving through a magnetic field, named after Hendrik Lorentz.

Tesla The unit of magnetic field strength, equivalent to one newton per ampere meter.

Coulomb The unit of electric charge, representing the quantity of electricity transported in one second by a current of one ampere.

Velocity The speed of a charge in a specific direction, represented as a vector in magnetic force calculations.

Magnetic Field A field represented by lines indicating the direction and strength of magnetic forces.

Angle θ The angle between the velocity vector and the magnetic field vector in the force equation.

Proton A positively charged particle used in examples to apply the right hand rule.

Electron A negatively charged particle for which the left hand rule is used to determine force direction.

X Symbol Represents a direction into the page or away from the viewer in diagrams.

Dot Symbol Represents a direction out of the page or towards the viewer in diagrams.

Vector A quantity having both magnitude and direction, such as velocity or magnetic field.

Palm Direction In the right hand rule, indicates the direction of the magnetic force.