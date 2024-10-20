Skip to main content
Force on Moving Charges & Right Hand Rule definitions Flashcards

Force on Moving Charges & Right Hand Rule definitions
  • Magnetic Force
    The force experienced by a moving charge in a magnetic field, calculated using F = QVBsin(θ).
  • Right Hand Rule
    A method to determine the direction of magnetic force on a positive charge using the orientation of fingers and thumb.
  • Lorentz Force
    The force on a charged particle moving through a magnetic field, named after Hendrik Lorentz.
  • Tesla
    The unit of magnetic field strength, equivalent to one newton per ampere meter.
  • Coulomb
    The unit of electric charge, representing the quantity of electricity transported in one second by a current of one ampere.
  • Velocity
    The speed of a charge in a specific direction, represented as a vector in magnetic force calculations.
  • Magnetic Field
    A field represented by lines indicating the direction and strength of magnetic forces.
  • Angle θ
    The angle between the velocity vector and the magnetic field vector in the force equation.
  • Proton
    A positively charged particle used in examples to apply the right hand rule.
  • Electron
    A negatively charged particle for which the left hand rule is used to determine force direction.
  • X Symbol
    Represents a direction into the page or away from the viewer in diagrams.
  • Dot Symbol
    Represents a direction out of the page or towards the viewer in diagrams.
  • Vector
    A quantity having both magnitude and direction, such as velocity or magnetic field.
  • Palm Direction
    In the right hand rule, indicates the direction of the magnetic force.
  • Left Hand Rule
    A variation of the right hand rule used for determining force direction on negative charges.