Force on Moving Charges & Right Hand Rule quiz #1 Flashcards

How is the right-hand rule used to determine the direction of the magnetic force on a positive charge moving in a magnetic field when the current (or velocity) is to the right?

To use the right-hand rule for a positive charge moving to the right in a magnetic field, point your right hand's fingers in the direction of the magnetic field (B), your thumb in the direction of the velocity (to the right), and your palm will face in the direction of the magnetic force. The palm indicates the direction of the force experienced by the charge.