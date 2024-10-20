Force & Potential Energy definitions Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 15 ) Hide definitions

Potential Energy Graph A plot of potential energy versus position, used to analyze motion without complex equations.

Total Mechanical Energy The sum of kinetic and potential energy, conserved when non-conservative work is zero.

Kinetic Energy Energy of motion, calculated by subtracting potential energy from total mechanical energy.

Potential Energy Well A region in a potential energy graph where an object oscillates between turning points.

Turning Points Positions on a potential energy graph where an object's speed is zero and it changes direction.

Slope Indicates the sign of the force on a potential energy graph; negative slope implies positive force.

Equilibrium Points Positions on a potential energy graph where the force is zero, can be stable or unstable.

Stable Equilibrium Occurs at a minimum potential energy point, where displacement leads to a return to equilibrium.

Unstable Equilibrium Occurs at a maximum potential energy point, where displacement leads to moving away from equilibrium.

Non-Conservative Forces Forces that do work on a system, changing its total mechanical energy.

Mechanical Energy Conservation Principle stating total mechanical energy remains constant if only conservative forces act.

Roller Coaster Analogy A way to visualize potential energy graphs as tracks, with energy changes like a roller coaster.

Horizontal Line Represents constant total mechanical energy on a potential energy graph.

Force Sign Determined by the opposite sign of the slope on a potential energy graph.