Force & Potential Energy definitions Flashcards
Back
Force & Potential Energy definitions
1/15
Terms in this set (15)
- Potential Energy GraphA plot of potential energy versus position, used to analyze motion without complex equations.
- Total Mechanical EnergyThe sum of kinetic and potential energy, conserved when non-conservative work is zero.
- Kinetic EnergyEnergy of motion, calculated by subtracting potential energy from total mechanical energy.
- Potential Energy WellA region in a potential energy graph where an object oscillates between turning points.
- Turning PointsPositions on a potential energy graph where an object's speed is zero and it changes direction.
- SlopeIndicates the sign of the force on a potential energy graph; negative slope implies positive force.
- Equilibrium PointsPositions on a potential energy graph where the force is zero, can be stable or unstable.
- Stable EquilibriumOccurs at a minimum potential energy point, where displacement leads to a return to equilibrium.
- Unstable EquilibriumOccurs at a maximum potential energy point, where displacement leads to moving away from equilibrium.
- Non-Conservative ForcesForces that do work on a system, changing its total mechanical energy.
- Mechanical Energy ConservationPrinciple stating total mechanical energy remains constant if only conservative forces act.
- Roller Coaster AnalogyA way to visualize potential energy graphs as tracks, with energy changes like a roller coaster.
- Horizontal LineRepresents constant total mechanical energy on a potential energy graph.
- Force SignDetermined by the opposite sign of the slope on a potential energy graph.
- Curving Up/DownDescribes the shape of potential energy graphs at equilibrium points, indicating stability.