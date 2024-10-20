Forces in 2D definitions Flashcards

Skip to main content
Forces in 2D definitions

Forces in 2D definitions
  • Vector Addition
    A method to calculate net forces by combining vector components in two dimensions.
  • Free Body Diagram
    A visual representation of all forces acting on an object, used to analyze force problems.
  • Net Force
    The overall force acting on an object, calculated by summing all individual forces.
  • Equilibrium
    A state where the sum of forces is zero, resulting in no acceleration.
  • Normal Force
    The perpendicular force exerted by a surface to support the weight of an object.
  • Trigonometric Functions
    Mathematical functions like sine and cosine used to decompose forces into components.
  • Pythagorean Theorem
    A formula used to calculate the magnitude of a vector from its components.
  • Components
    The projections of a vector along the axes of a coordinate system.
  • Horizontal Plane
    A flat surface where forces act parallel to the ground.
  • Vertical Plane
    A flat surface where forces act perpendicular to the ground.
  • Weight Force
    The force due to gravity acting on an object's mass, directed downward.
  • Applied Force
    An external force acting on an object, often at an angle.
  • Acceleration
    The rate of change of velocity of an object, calculated using net force and mass.
  • Friction
    A force that opposes motion between two surfaces in contact, often ignored in ideal problems.
  • Angle of Force
    The direction of a force relative to a reference axis, crucial for decomposition.