Forces in 2D definitions Flashcards

Vector Addition A method to calculate net forces by combining vector components in two dimensions.

Free Body Diagram A visual representation of all forces acting on an object, used to analyze force problems.

Net Force The overall force acting on an object, calculated by summing all individual forces.

Equilibrium A state where the sum of forces is zero, resulting in no acceleration.

Normal Force The perpendicular force exerted by a surface to support the weight of an object.

Trigonometric Functions Mathematical functions like sine and cosine used to decompose forces into components.

Pythagorean Theorem A formula used to calculate the magnitude of a vector from its components.

Components The projections of a vector along the axes of a coordinate system.

Horizontal Plane A flat surface where forces act parallel to the ground.

Vertical Plane A flat surface where forces act perpendicular to the ground.

Weight Force The force due to gravity acting on an object's mass, directed downward.

Applied Force An external force acting on an object, often at an angle.

Acceleration The rate of change of velocity of an object, calculated using net force and mass.

Friction A force that opposes motion between two surfaces in contact, often ignored in ideal problems.