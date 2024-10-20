Forces & Kinematics definitions Flashcards
Forces & Kinematics definitions
- Initial VelocityThe speed of an object at the start of a time interval, often denoted as V initial.
- Final VelocityThe speed of an object at the end of a time interval, often denoted as V final.
- DisplacementThe change in position of an object, often represented as Delta X.
- TimeThe duration over which motion occurs, often represented as Delta T.
- AccelerationThe rate of change of velocity of an object, common to both motion and force problems.
- ForceAn interaction that changes the motion of an object, calculated as mass times acceleration.
- MassThe quantity of matter in an object, a key variable in force calculations.
- Free Body DiagramA visual representation of forces acting on an object, used to simplify force analysis.
- WeightThe force exerted by gravity on an object, acting downwards.
- Applied ForceThe force exerted on an object to cause motion, often denoted as F A.
- Normal ForceThe perpendicular force exerted by a surface on an object in contact with it.
- Frictionless SurfaceAn idealized surface with no resistance to motion, simplifying force calculations.
- Net ForceThe overall force acting on an object, determining its acceleration.
- Equation of MotionMathematical formulas used to calculate motion variables like velocity and displacement.
- NewtonThe SI unit of force, equivalent to the force needed to accelerate 1 kg by 1 m/s².