Forces & Kinematics definitions Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 15 ) Hide definitions

Initial Velocity The speed of an object at the start of a time interval, often denoted as V initial.

Final Velocity The speed of an object at the end of a time interval, often denoted as V final.

Displacement The change in position of an object, often represented as Delta X.

Time The duration over which motion occurs, often represented as Delta T.

Acceleration The rate of change of velocity of an object, common to both motion and force problems.

Force An interaction that changes the motion of an object, calculated as mass times acceleration.

Mass The quantity of matter in an object, a key variable in force calculations.

Free Body Diagram A visual representation of forces acting on an object, used to simplify force analysis.

Weight The force exerted by gravity on an object, acting downwards.

Applied Force The force exerted on an object to cause motion, often denoted as F A.

Normal Force The perpendicular force exerted by a surface on an object in contact with it.

Frictionless Surface An idealized surface with no resistance to motion, simplifying force calculations.

Net Force The overall force acting on an object, determining its acceleration.

Equation of Motion Mathematical formulas used to calculate motion variables like velocity and displacement.