Forces & Kinematics quiz #1 Flashcards
Forces & Kinematics quiz #1
What effect does the application of a force have on metal cations within a metal?The application of a force to a metal causes the metal cations to shift or move, which can result in deformation or a change in the metal's shape.How do you determine the direction of the net force acting on an object at a given position?The direction of the net force on an object is determined by the vector sum of all individual forces acting on it at that position; it points in the direction of the object's acceleration.How do you determine the direction of the net force acting on an object at a different position?At any position, the direction of the net force is found by adding all the forces acting on the object as vectors; the net force points in the direction of the resulting acceleration.What occurs when multiple forces act on an object?When multiple forces act on an object, the net force is the vector sum of all the individual forces, and this net force determines the object's acceleration according to Newton's second law.What is the difference between an open circuit and a closed circuit?A closed circuit allows current to flow because it forms a complete path, while an open circuit does not allow current to flow due to a break in the path.How can you identify an object with a net force of -68 N?An object has a net force of -68 N if the vector sum of all forces acting on it equals -68 N, indicating the net force is 68 N in the negative direction.What is the support force acting on a 200-N girl standing on a weighing scale?The support force (normal force) acting on a 200-N girl standing at rest on a scale is 200 N, balancing her weight.Why does a feather not fall at the same rate as an apple?A feather does not fall at the same rate as an apple because air resistance has a much greater effect on the feather, slowing its fall compared to the apple.How do you determine the direction of the net force acting on an object at a third position?The direction of the net force at any position is found by summing all forces as vectors; the net force points in the direction of the resulting acceleration.What causes the apparent change in weight that riders experience on roller coasters?The apparent change in weight on roller coasters is caused by changes in the normal force due to acceleration, which can make riders feel heavier or lighter.How do you calculate the magnitude of the total force acting on a loop?The magnitude of the total force on a loop is found by summing all forces acting on the loop as vectors and calculating the magnitude of the resultant force.How do you determine the direction of the net force on a charged particle?The direction of the net force on a charged particle is determined by the vector sum of all electric and other forces acting on it.How do you calculate the tension in a rope holding a 10-kg sign?The tension in the rope is found by analyzing the forces acting on the sign, typically using equilibrium conditions and resolving forces if more than one rope is involved.Which force acts perpendicular to an object's surface?The normal force acts perpendicular to an object's surface.How do you determine the tension in a rope supporting a load?The tension in the rope is equal to the weight of the load if the system is at rest and the rope is vertical, or can be found by resolving forces if the rope is at an angle.Does the rope supporting a swing exert a force on the person at the top of the swing's path?Yes, the rope exerts a force (tension) on the person at the top of the swing's path, supporting their weight and providing the necessary centripetal force.How do you find the x-component of a resultant force?The x-component of a resultant force is found by summing the x-components of all individual forces acting on the object.Which type of force does not cause a change in an object's motion?A balanced force (where the net force is zero) does not cause a change in an object's motion.What is the net force on an apple that weighs 1 N when held at rest above your head?The net force on the apple is zero because the upward support force balances the downward weight.A 12-N book is at rest on a flat table. What is the support force provided by the table?The support force (normal force) provided by the table is 12 N, balancing the book's weight.What is the net force on a book at rest on a table?The net force on a book at rest on a table is zero because the upward normal force balances the downward weight.What is the difference between balanced and unbalanced forces?Balanced forces result in no change in motion (net force is zero), while unbalanced forces cause acceleration (net force is not zero).What forces act on a block resting on a slope?The forces acting on a block resting on a slope are gravity (weight), the normal force from the surface, and possibly friction if present.How many forces act on a coin tossed upward when it reaches the top of its path?At the top of its path, only gravity acts on the coin (ignoring air resistance).What forces act on a book that is dropped and falls to the floor?The primary force acting on a dropped book as it falls is gravity (weight); air resistance may also act if significant.Why is force considered a vector quantity?Force is a vector quantity because it has both magnitude and direction.What is the net force on a rope being pulled equally from both ends?If equal and opposite forces are applied to both ends of the rope, the net force is zero.Which force causes a soccer ball to follow a curved path when kicked?A force applied at an angle (such as a kick) and possibly air resistance cause a soccer ball to follow a curved path.What effect does an unbalanced force have on an object?An unbalanced force causes an object to accelerate in the direction of the net force.What happens when you bring the south pole of one magnet close to the north pole of another magnet?The south pole of one magnet will attract the north pole of another magnet.Which force is typically represented by the symbol Fg?Fg typically represents the force of gravity (weight).At what point along the x-axis would a proton experience no net force between two other charges?A proton experiences no net force at a point where the electric forces from other charges cancel each other out.What is the general expression for the acceleration of a box when a net force is applied?The acceleration of a box is given by a = F_net / m, where F_net is the net force and m is the mass.How would you describe a force diagram for an object at rest on a surface?A force diagram for an object at rest on a surface shows the upward normal force balancing the downward weight, resulting in zero net force.How do you find the x-component of a resultant force from multiple forces?Add the x-components of all individual forces to find the x-component of the resultant force.If a load is suspended straight downward by a rope, what is the tension in the rope?The tension in the rope equals the weight of the load if the system is at rest.How do you determine the y-component of a force?The y-component of a force is found by multiplying the force's magnitude by the sine of its angle with respect to the x-axis.Which forces act on a person moving to the right?Forces acting on a person moving to the right may include applied force, friction, normal force, and gravity.Which factor does not affect the distance required to stop a vehicle?Factors unrelated to the vehicle's speed, mass, or braking force do not affect the stopping distance.Which force acts on a heavier-than-air flying vehicle to keep it aloft?Lift is the force that acts on a heavier-than-air flying vehicle to keep it aloft.