The Otto Cycle definitions Flashcards

The Otto Cycle definitions
The Otto Cycle definitions
- Otto CycleTheoretical model of gas behavior in a four-stroke internal combustion engine, used to approximate real engine cycles.
- Intake StrokeFirst phase where fuel-air mixture is drawn into the cylinder at constant pressure.
- Compression StrokePhase where the piston compresses the fuel-air mixture rapidly, increasing pressure.
- Ignition StrokeOccurs at constant volume where a spark ignites the compressed mixture, raising pressure.
- Expansion StrokePhase where ignited gases push the piston, expanding rapidly and doing work.
- Exhaust StrokeFinal phase where burnt gases are expelled from the cylinder at constant pressure.
- Isobaric ProcessProcess occurring at constant pressure, significant in intake and exhaust strokes.
- Adiabatic ProcessRapid process with no heat exchange, seen in compression and expansion strokes.
- Isochoric ProcessProcess at constant volume, crucial during ignition and depressurization phases.
- PV DiagramGraphical representation of pressure-volume changes in the Otto cycle.
- WorkEnergy transferred by the gas, calculated as the area enclosed by the cycle on a PV diagram.
- Four-Stroke EngineEngine type utilizing intake, compression, power, and exhaust strokes in its cycle.
- Spark PlugDevice that ignites the fuel-air mixture in the ignition stroke of the cycle.
- PistonComponent that moves within the cylinder, compressing and expanding gases in the cycle.
- Negative WorkIndicates work done by the gas, typical in engines releasing energy.