Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo

The Otto Cycle definitions Flashcards

Back
The Otto Cycle definitions
1/15
  • Otto Cycle
    Theoretical model of gas behavior in a four-stroke internal combustion engine, used to approximate real engine cycles.
  • Intake Stroke
    First phase where fuel-air mixture is drawn into the cylinder at constant pressure.
  • Compression Stroke
    Phase where the piston compresses the fuel-air mixture rapidly, increasing pressure.
  • Ignition Stroke
    Occurs at constant volume where a spark ignites the compressed mixture, raising pressure.
  • Expansion Stroke
    Phase where ignited gases push the piston, expanding rapidly and doing work.
  • Exhaust Stroke
    Final phase where burnt gases are expelled from the cylinder at constant pressure.
  • Isobaric Process
    Process occurring at constant pressure, significant in intake and exhaust strokes.
  • Adiabatic Process
    Rapid process with no heat exchange, seen in compression and expansion strokes.
  • Isochoric Process
    Process at constant volume, crucial during ignition and depressurization phases.
  • PV Diagram
    Graphical representation of pressure-volume changes in the Otto cycle.
  • Work
    Energy transferred by the gas, calculated as the area enclosed by the cycle on a PV diagram.
  • Four-Stroke Engine
    Engine type utilizing intake, compression, power, and exhaust strokes in its cycle.
  • Spark Plug
    Device that ignites the fuel-air mixture in the ignition stroke of the cycle.
  • Piston
    Component that moves within the cylinder, compressing and expanding gases in the cycle.
  • Negative Work
    Indicates work done by the gas, typical in engines releasing energy.