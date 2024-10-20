The Otto Cycle definitions Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 15 ) Hide definitions

Otto Cycle Theoretical model of gas behavior in a four-stroke internal combustion engine, used to approximate real engine cycles.

Intake Stroke First phase where fuel-air mixture is drawn into the cylinder at constant pressure.

Compression Stroke Phase where the piston compresses the fuel-air mixture rapidly, increasing pressure.

Ignition Stroke Occurs at constant volume where a spark ignites the compressed mixture, raising pressure.

Expansion Stroke Phase where ignited gases push the piston, expanding rapidly and doing work.

Exhaust Stroke Final phase where burnt gases are expelled from the cylinder at constant pressure.

Isobaric Process Process occurring at constant pressure, significant in intake and exhaust strokes.

Adiabatic Process Rapid process with no heat exchange, seen in compression and expansion strokes.

Isochoric Process Process at constant volume, crucial during ignition and depressurization phases.

PV Diagram Graphical representation of pressure-volume changes in the Otto cycle.

Work Energy transferred by the gas, calculated as the area enclosed by the cycle on a PV diagram.

Four-Stroke Engine Engine type utilizing intake, compression, power, and exhaust strokes in its cycle.

Spark Plug Device that ignites the fuel-air mixture in the ignition stroke of the cycle.

Piston Component that moves within the cylinder, compressing and expanding gases in the cycle.