Stacked Blocks definitions Flashcards

Stacked Blocks definitions

Stacked Blocks definitions
  • Static Friction
    The force preventing relative motion between two surfaces in contact, acting in the direction of motion.
  • Kinetic Friction
    The force opposing relative motion between two surfaces sliding past each other.
  • Normal Force
    The perpendicular force exerted by a surface to support the weight of an object resting on it.
  • Free Body Diagram
    A graphical representation showing all the forces acting on an object.
  • Coefficient of Static Friction
    A dimensionless value representing the ratio of maximum static friction force to the normal force.
  • Frictionless Floor
    A hypothetical surface with no resistance to motion, allowing free movement of objects.
  • Maximum Acceleration
    The highest acceleration that can be applied without causing relative motion between stacked objects.
  • Action-Reaction Pair
    A pair of forces described by Newton's third law, where two objects exert equal and opposite forces on each other.
  • Weight Force
    The force due to gravity acting on an object's mass, directed towards the center of the Earth.
  • Relative Velocity
    The velocity of one object as observed from another object, indicating their motion relative to each other.
  • Friction Force
    The force resisting the relative motion of solid surfaces, fluid layers, and material elements sliding against each other.
  • Normal Between Blocks
    The normal force acting between two stacked blocks, equal to the weight of the top block.
  • Acceleration
    The rate of change of velocity of an object, influenced by applied forces.
  • Connected Objects
    Objects that interact through forces, such as tension or friction, affecting each other's motion.
  • Static Friction Maximum
    The highest value of static friction before transitioning to kinetic friction, calculated using the normal force and coefficient.