Stacked Blocks definitions Flashcards

Static Friction The force preventing relative motion between two surfaces in contact, acting in the direction of motion.

Kinetic Friction The force opposing relative motion between two surfaces sliding past each other.

Normal Force The perpendicular force exerted by a surface to support the weight of an object resting on it.

Free Body Diagram A graphical representation showing all the forces acting on an object.

Coefficient of Static Friction A dimensionless value representing the ratio of maximum static friction force to the normal force.

Frictionless Floor A hypothetical surface with no resistance to motion, allowing free movement of objects.

Maximum Acceleration The highest acceleration that can be applied without causing relative motion between stacked objects.

Action-Reaction Pair A pair of forces described by Newton's third law, where two objects exert equal and opposite forces on each other.

Weight Force The force due to gravity acting on an object's mass, directed towards the center of the Earth.

Relative Velocity The velocity of one object as observed from another object, indicating their motion relative to each other.

Friction Force The force resisting the relative motion of solid surfaces, fluid layers, and material elements sliding against each other.

Normal Between Blocks The normal force acting between two stacked blocks, equal to the weight of the top block.

Acceleration The rate of change of velocity of an object, influenced by applied forces.

Connected Objects Objects that interact through forces, such as tension or friction, affecting each other's motion.