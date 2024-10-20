Pressure Gauge: Barometer definitions Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 15 ) Hide definitions

Barometer A device that measures atmospheric pressure using a liquid column in a tube.

Atmospheric Pressure The force exerted by the weight of the air above a surface.

Mercury A dense liquid metal used in barometers for its high density, allowing compact design.

Density Mass per unit volume of a substance, crucial for calculating pressure in barometers.

Vacuum A space devoid of matter, creating zero pressure in barometer tubes.

Gravitational Acceleration The acceleration due to gravity, approximately 9.8 m/s² on Earth, used in pressure calculations.

Column Height The height of the liquid in a barometer, indicating atmospheric pressure.

Pascals The SI unit of pressure, equivalent to one newton per square meter.

Standard Atmospheric Pressure The average pressure at sea level, approximately 101,325 Pascals or 1 atmosphere.

Pressure Gauge An instrument for measuring the pressure of a fluid or gas.

Ambient Air The air surrounding a particular environment, affecting barometer readings.

Porricelli Inventor associated with the classic mercury barometer design.

Liquid Column The vertical section of liquid in a barometer, used to measure pressure.

1 Atmosphere A unit of pressure defined as 101,325 Pascals, standard at sea level.