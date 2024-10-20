Pressure Gauge: Barometer definitions Flashcards

Skip to main content
Pressure Gauge: Barometer definitions
  • Barometer
    A device that measures atmospheric pressure using a liquid column in a tube.
  • Atmospheric Pressure
    The force exerted by the weight of the air above a surface.
  • Mercury
    A dense liquid metal used in barometers for its high density, allowing compact design.
  • Density
    Mass per unit volume of a substance, crucial for calculating pressure in barometers.
  • Vacuum
    A space devoid of matter, creating zero pressure in barometer tubes.
  • Gravitational Acceleration
    The acceleration due to gravity, approximately 9.8 m/s² on Earth, used in pressure calculations.
  • Column Height
    The height of the liquid in a barometer, indicating atmospheric pressure.
  • Pascals
    The SI unit of pressure, equivalent to one newton per square meter.
  • Standard Atmospheric Pressure
    The average pressure at sea level, approximately 101,325 Pascals or 1 atmosphere.
  • Pressure Gauge
    An instrument for measuring the pressure of a fluid or gas.
  • Ambient Air
    The air surrounding a particular environment, affecting barometer readings.
  • Porricelli
    Inventor associated with the classic mercury barometer design.
  • Liquid Column
    The vertical section of liquid in a barometer, used to measure pressure.
  • 1 Atmosphere
    A unit of pressure defined as 101,325 Pascals, standard at sea level.
  • Pressure Equation
    P_air = rho * g * h, used to calculate atmospheric pressure in barometers.