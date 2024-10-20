Pressure Gauge: Barometer definitions Flashcards
Pressure Gauge: Barometer definitions
- BarometerA device that measures atmospheric pressure using a liquid column in a tube.
- Atmospheric PressureThe force exerted by the weight of the air above a surface.
- MercuryA dense liquid metal used in barometers for its high density, allowing compact design.
- DensityMass per unit volume of a substance, crucial for calculating pressure in barometers.
- VacuumA space devoid of matter, creating zero pressure in barometer tubes.
- Gravitational AccelerationThe acceleration due to gravity, approximately 9.8 m/s² on Earth, used in pressure calculations.
- Column HeightThe height of the liquid in a barometer, indicating atmospheric pressure.
- PascalsThe SI unit of pressure, equivalent to one newton per square meter.
- Standard Atmospheric PressureThe average pressure at sea level, approximately 101,325 Pascals or 1 atmosphere.
- Pressure GaugeAn instrument for measuring the pressure of a fluid or gas.
- Ambient AirThe air surrounding a particular environment, affecting barometer readings.
- PorricelliInventor associated with the classic mercury barometer design.
- Liquid ColumnThe vertical section of liquid in a barometer, used to measure pressure.
- 1 AtmosphereA unit of pressure defined as 101,325 Pascals, standard at sea level.
- Pressure EquationP_air = rho * g * h, used to calculate atmospheric pressure in barometers.