Pressure Gauge: Manometer definitions Flashcards

Manometer A U-shaped tube used to measure pressure differences by comparing liquid column heights.

Pressure Gauge An instrument used to measure the pressure of gases or liquids.

Vacuum A space devoid of matter, resulting in zero pressure.

Atmosphere A unit of pressure defined as 101,325 Pascals, equivalent to the pressure exerted by Earth's atmosphere at sea level.

Density The mass per unit volume of a substance, often measured in kilograms per cubic meter.

Height Difference The vertical distance between liquid levels in a manometer, used to calculate pressure differences.

Pascal The SI unit of pressure, equivalent to one newton per square meter.

Gas Column A vertical section of gas in a manometer, assumed to have uniform pressure throughout.

Pressure Ratio The proportional relationship between pressure changes and height changes in a manometer.

Liquid Column The vertical section of liquid in a manometer, where pressure varies with depth.

P Bottom The pressure at the bottom of a liquid column in a manometer.

P Top The pressure at the top of a liquid column in a manometer.

Rho The symbol for density in the equation p_bottom = p_top + rho*g*h.

G The acceleration due to gravity, approximately 9.8 m/s², used in pressure calculations.