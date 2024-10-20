Skip to main content
Pressure Gauge: Manometer definitions Flashcards

  • Manometer
    A U-shaped tube used to measure pressure differences by comparing liquid column heights.
  • Pressure Gauge
    An instrument used to measure the pressure of gases or liquids.
  • Vacuum
    A space devoid of matter, resulting in zero pressure.
  • Atmosphere
    A unit of pressure defined as 101,325 Pascals, equivalent to the pressure exerted by Earth's atmosphere at sea level.
  • Density
    The mass per unit volume of a substance, often measured in kilograms per cubic meter.
  • Height Difference
    The vertical distance between liquid levels in a manometer, used to calculate pressure differences.
  • Pascal
    The SI unit of pressure, equivalent to one newton per square meter.
  • Gas Column
    A vertical section of gas in a manometer, assumed to have uniform pressure throughout.
  • Pressure Ratio
    The proportional relationship between pressure changes and height changes in a manometer.
  • Liquid Column
    The vertical section of liquid in a manometer, where pressure varies with depth.
  • P Bottom
    The pressure at the bottom of a liquid column in a manometer.
  • P Top
    The pressure at the top of a liquid column in a manometer.
  • Rho
    The symbol for density in the equation p_bottom = p_top + rho*g*h.
  • G
    The acceleration due to gravity, approximately 9.8 m/s², used in pressure calculations.
  • Bulb
    The part of a manometer containing gas, affecting the pressure on one side of the liquid column.