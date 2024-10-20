Gauss' Law definitions Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 15 ) Hide definitions

Gauss's Law Relates electric flux through a closed surface to the charge enclosed within that surface.

Electric Flux The measure of the electric field passing through a given surface.

Closed Surface A surface that completely encloses a volume with no openings.

Charge A property of matter that causes it to experience a force in an electric field.

Epsilon Not The permittivity of free space, a constant approximately equal to 8.85 x 10^-12 F/m.

Net Flux The total electric flux through a closed surface.

Gaussian Surface An imaginary surface used to apply Gauss's Law, chosen for symmetry.

Symmetry A property that simplifies calculations by ensuring uniformity in a system.

Point Charge An idealized model of a charged particle with negligible size.

Electric Field A field around a charged particle where a force would be exerted on other charges.

Sphere A symmetrical 3D shape used as a Gaussian surface for point charges.

Coulomb The SI unit of electric charge, symbolized as C.

Normal Vector A vector perpendicular to a surface, used in flux calculations.

Area Vector A vector representing the magnitude and direction of a surface area.