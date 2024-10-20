Gauss' Law definitions Flashcards
Gauss' Law definitions
- Gauss's LawRelates electric flux through a closed surface to the charge enclosed within that surface.
- Electric FluxThe measure of the electric field passing through a given surface.
- Closed SurfaceA surface that completely encloses a volume with no openings.
- ChargeA property of matter that causes it to experience a force in an electric field.
- Epsilon NotThe permittivity of free space, a constant approximately equal to 8.85 x 10^-12 F/m.
- Net FluxThe total electric flux through a closed surface.
- Gaussian SurfaceAn imaginary surface used to apply Gauss's Law, chosen for symmetry.
- SymmetryA property that simplifies calculations by ensuring uniformity in a system.
- Point ChargeAn idealized model of a charged particle with negligible size.
- Electric FieldA field around a charged particle where a force would be exerted on other charges.
- SphereA symmetrical 3D shape used as a Gaussian surface for point charges.
- CoulombThe SI unit of electric charge, symbolized as C.
- Normal VectorA vector perpendicular to a surface, used in flux calculations.
- Area VectorA vector representing the magnitude and direction of a surface area.
- Cosine ThetaA trigonometric function used to calculate the component of a vector.