Geosynchronous Orbits definitions Flashcards
Back
Geosynchronous Orbits definitions
1/15
Terms in this set (15)
- Synchronous OrbitAn orbit where a satellite's period matches Earth's rotation, keeping it above the same spot.
- Stationary OrbitAnother term for synchronous orbit, used in telecommunications to maintain constant satellite position.
- Orbital PeriodThe time a satellite takes to complete one orbit around Earth.
- r SynchronousThe specific orbital distance where a satellite's period matches Earth's rotation.
- Gravitational ConstantA constant (G) used in calculating gravitational forces and orbital distances.
- Mass of the PlanetThe mass (M) of a planet, crucial for determining orbital characteristics.
- Rotation PeriodThe time a planet takes to complete one full rotation on its axis.
- Cube RootA mathematical operation used to solve for r synchronous in orbital calculations.
- Earth's RadiusThe distance from Earth's center to its surface, approximately 6.37 x 10^6 meters.
- Geosynchronous OrbitAn orbit 35,900 km above Earth where satellites match Earth's rotation.
- 4 Pi SquaredA constant used in the formula to calculate synchronous orbit distance.
- Height of OrbitThe distance from Earth's surface to a satellite in geosynchronous orbit.
- TelecommunicationsThe field that uses stationary orbits to maintain constant satellite communication.
- Orbital DistanceThe distance from Earth's center to a satellite in orbit.
- Earth's DayThe 24-hour period it takes for Earth to complete one rotation.