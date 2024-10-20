Geosynchronous Orbits definitions Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 15 ) Hide definitions

Synchronous Orbit An orbit where a satellite's period matches Earth's rotation, keeping it above the same spot.

Stationary Orbit Another term for synchronous orbit, used in telecommunications to maintain constant satellite position.

Orbital Period The time a satellite takes to complete one orbit around Earth.

r Synchronous The specific orbital distance where a satellite's period matches Earth's rotation.

Gravitational Constant A constant (G) used in calculating gravitational forces and orbital distances.

Mass of the Planet The mass (M) of a planet, crucial for determining orbital characteristics.

Rotation Period The time a planet takes to complete one full rotation on its axis.

Cube Root A mathematical operation used to solve for r synchronous in orbital calculations.

Earth's Radius The distance from Earth's center to its surface, approximately 6.37 x 10^6 meters.

Geosynchronous Orbit An orbit 35,900 km above Earth where satellites match Earth's rotation.

4 Pi Squared A constant used in the formula to calculate synchronous orbit distance.

Height of Orbit The distance from Earth's surface to a satellite in geosynchronous orbit.

Telecommunications The field that uses stationary orbits to maintain constant satellite communication.

Orbital Distance The distance from Earth's center to a satellite in orbit.