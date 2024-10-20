Graphing Position, Velocity, and Acceleration Graphs definitions Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 15 ) Hide definitions

Position-Time Graph A graph that shows how position changes over time, with the slope representing velocity.

Velocity-Time Graph A graph depicting how velocity changes over time, where the slope indicates acceleration.

Acceleration The rate of change of velocity over time, often represented as the slope of a velocity-time graph.

Constant Slope A straight line on a graph indicating a uniform rate of change, such as constant velocity or acceleration.

Flat Line A horizontal line on a graph indicating no change in the variable, such as zero acceleration.

Curved Line A line on a graph that indicates a changing rate of change, such as increasing or decreasing velocity.

Negative Acceleration A decrease in velocity over time, often shown as a downward slope on a velocity-time graph.

Origin The starting point on a graph, typically where position and velocity are zero.

Constant Velocity A steady speed in a straight line, represented by a flat line on a velocity-time graph.

Decreasing Slope A slope that becomes less steep over time, indicating a reduction in velocity.

Increasing Slope A slope that becomes steeper over time, indicating an increase in velocity.

Motion Variables The three key components of motion: position, velocity, and acceleration.

Sketch A rough drawing representing the main features of a graph without precise measurements.

Frowny Face Curve A downward curving line on a position graph, indicating negative acceleration.