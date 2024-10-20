Graphing Position, Velocity, and Acceleration Graphs definitions Flashcards

Skip to main content
Graphing Position, Velocity, and Acceleration Graphs definitions

Graphing Position, Velocity, and Acceleration Graphs definitions
  • Position-Time Graph
    A graph that shows how position changes over time, with the slope representing velocity.
  • Velocity-Time Graph
    A graph depicting how velocity changes over time, where the slope indicates acceleration.
  • Acceleration
    The rate of change of velocity over time, often represented as the slope of a velocity-time graph.
  • Constant Slope
    A straight line on a graph indicating a uniform rate of change, such as constant velocity or acceleration.
  • Flat Line
    A horizontal line on a graph indicating no change in the variable, such as zero acceleration.
  • Curved Line
    A line on a graph that indicates a changing rate of change, such as increasing or decreasing velocity.
  • Negative Acceleration
    A decrease in velocity over time, often shown as a downward slope on a velocity-time graph.
  • Origin
    The starting point on a graph, typically where position and velocity are zero.
  • Constant Velocity
    A steady speed in a straight line, represented by a flat line on a velocity-time graph.
  • Decreasing Slope
    A slope that becomes less steep over time, indicating a reduction in velocity.
  • Increasing Slope
    A slope that becomes steeper over time, indicating an increase in velocity.
  • Motion Variables
    The three key components of motion: position, velocity, and acceleration.
  • Sketch
    A rough drawing representing the main features of a graph without precise measurements.
  • Frowny Face Curve
    A downward curving line on a position graph, indicating negative acceleration.
  • Smiley Face Curve
    An upward curving line on a position graph, indicating positive acceleration.