Graphing Position, Velocity, and Acceleration Graphs quiz Flashcards

Graphing Position, Velocity, and Acceleration Graphs quiz

Graphing Position, Velocity, and Acceleration Graphs quiz
  • Which statement is the most accurate explanation of the relationship between position, velocity, and acceleration graphs?
    The slope of the position-time graph represents velocity, and the slope of the velocity-time graph indicates acceleration.
  • What does a position-time graph with a constant slope indicate?
    A position-time graph with a constant slope indicates constant velocity.
  • How can you determine acceleration from a velocity-time graph?
    The slope of the velocity-time graph gives the value of acceleration.
  • What information is typically presented on the y-axis of a velocity-time graph?
    The y-axis of a velocity-time graph typically represents velocity.
  • Which of the following statements is supported by a velocity-time graph with a constant slope?
    A velocity-time graph with a constant slope indicates constant acceleration.
  • What does a curved position-time graph represent in terms of velocity?
    A curved position-time graph represents changing velocity, indicating acceleration.
  • How would you identify the independent variable within a motion graph?
    The independent variable, such as time, is typically plotted on the x-axis.
  • What does a flat line on a velocity-time graph indicate about acceleration?
    A flat line on a velocity-time graph indicates zero acceleration.
  • What does a downward sloping velocity-time graph indicate about acceleration?
    A downward sloping velocity-time graph indicates negative acceleration.
  • What does a flat line on a position-time graph indicate about velocity?
    A flat line on a position-time graph indicates zero velocity.
  • Which is correct about variables plotted on a line graph for motion?
    Time is typically the independent variable on the x-axis, while position, velocity, or acceleration is on the y-axis.
  • What are the points where a position-time graph changes from increasing to decreasing slope called?
    These points are called inflection points.
  • The independent variable (test variable) is located on which axis in a motion graph?
    The independent variable is located on the x-axis.
  • Which type of chart plots the relationship between dependent and independent variables in motion?
    A line graph is used to plot the relationship between dependent and independent variables in motion.
  • What information is presented on the y-axis of an acceleration-time graph?
    The y-axis of an acceleration-time graph represents acceleration.
  • Considering a graph with a constant positive slope, what can be inferred about velocity?
    A constant positive slope on a position-time graph indicates constant positive velocity.
  • According to a graph with a decreasing slope, what can be inferred about acceleration?
    A decreasing slope on a velocity-time graph indicates negative acceleration.
  • The slope of the graph of the equation y = 2x - 2 is 2. What is the y-intercept?
    The y-intercept is -2.
  • What type of growth is displayed in a position-time graph with an increasing slope?
    An increasing slope in a position-time graph indicates accelerating growth.
  • Do the results in a velocity-time graph with a constant slope support the hypothesis of constant acceleration?
    Yes, a constant slope in a velocity-time graph supports the hypothesis of constant acceleration.
  • Which of these graphs shows the correct labels for the independent and dependent variables in motion?
    A graph with time on the x-axis and position, velocity, or acceleration on the y-axis shows correct labels.
  • What is the best explanation for the curve’s shape in a position-time graph with changing slope?
    The curve's shape indicates changing velocity, suggesting acceleration is present.
  • Is the following statement supported or not supported by the data shown in a velocity-time graph with a flat line?
    Supported; a flat line indicates zero acceleration.
  • Which type of graph should be used when plotting scientific data involving motion?
    A line graph should be used to plot scientific data involving motion.