Gravitational Force Inside the Earth definitions Flashcards

  • Gravitational Force
    The force of attraction between two masses, calculated differently inside the Earth compared to its surface.
  • Density
    A measure of mass per unit volume, assumed constant for deriving gravitational force inside the Earth.
  • Center of Mass
    The point where the mass of an object is concentrated, crucial for calculating gravitational force.
  • Spherical Shell
    A hollow sphere used to conceptualize the mass distribution inside the Earth for gravitational calculations.
  • Volume
    The amount of space occupied by an object, used in calculating the mass inside a smaller sphere of Earth.
  • Newton's Law of Gravity
    A law stating that every mass attracts every other mass with a force proportional to their masses and inversely proportional to the square of the distance between them.
  • Weightless Condition
    A state at the Earth's center where gravitational force is zero due to symmetrical mass distribution.
  • Proportional
    A relationship where one quantity increases or decreases as another quantity does, such as gravitational force with distance inside Earth.
  • Radius
    The distance from the center of a sphere to its surface, used in calculating gravitational force inside Earth.
  • Mass
    The amount of matter in an object, crucial for calculating gravitational force both inside and outside the Earth.
  • Surface Weight
    The weight of an object measured at the Earth's surface, used as a reference for calculating weight inside the Earth.
  • Gravitational Acceleration
    The acceleration due to gravity at the Earth's surface, approximately 9.8 m/s², used to convert weight to mass.
  • Constant
    A value that does not change, such as the gravitational constant used in force calculations.
  • Symmetrical Distribution
    An even distribution of mass around a center point, leading to zero gravitational force at the Earth's center.
  • Internal Gravitational Force Formula
    A formula used to calculate gravitational force inside the Earth, involving mass and distance from the center.