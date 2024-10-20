Gravitational Force Inside the Earth definitions Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 15 ) Hide definitions

Gravitational Force The force of attraction between two masses, calculated differently inside the Earth compared to its surface.

Density A measure of mass per unit volume, assumed constant for deriving gravitational force inside the Earth.

Center of Mass The point where the mass of an object is concentrated, crucial for calculating gravitational force.

Spherical Shell A hollow sphere used to conceptualize the mass distribution inside the Earth for gravitational calculations.

Volume The amount of space occupied by an object, used in calculating the mass inside a smaller sphere of Earth.

Newton's Law of Gravity A law stating that every mass attracts every other mass with a force proportional to their masses and inversely proportional to the square of the distance between them.

Weightless Condition A state at the Earth's center where gravitational force is zero due to symmetrical mass distribution.

Proportional A relationship where one quantity increases or decreases as another quantity does, such as gravitational force with distance inside Earth.

Radius The distance from the center of a sphere to its surface, used in calculating gravitational force inside Earth.

Mass The amount of matter in an object, crucial for calculating gravitational force both inside and outside the Earth.

Surface Weight The weight of an object measured at the Earth's surface, used as a reference for calculating weight inside the Earth.

Gravitational Acceleration The acceleration due to gravity at the Earth's surface, approximately 9.8 m/s², used to convert weight to mass.

Constant A value that does not change, such as the gravitational constant used in force calculations.

Symmetrical Distribution An even distribution of mass around a center point, leading to zero gravitational force at the Earth's center.