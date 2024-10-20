Gravitational Force Inside the Earth quiz Flashcards
Gravitational Force Inside the Earth quiz
What happens to the gravitational force as you move farther up a mountain?
As you move farther up a mountain, the gravitational force decreases. This is because the gravitational force outside the Earth's surface decreases with the square of the distance from the Earth's center (1/r^2). Therefore, as you ascend a mountain and increase your distance from the Earth's center, the gravitational force acting on you becomes weaker.
What is the formula for calculating gravitational force inside the Earth?
The formula is gmm/(r^3) * r, where 'r' is the distance from the center of the Earth to the point of interest inside the Earth.
How does the gravitational force inside the Earth change as you move towards the surface?
The gravitational force inside the Earth increases linearly with 'r' until reaching the surface.
What happens to the gravitational force at the center of the Earth?
At the center of the Earth (r = 0), the gravitational force is zero due to the symmetrical distribution of mass around the center.
How is the mass inside a smaller sphere related to the total mass of the Earth?
The mass inside a smaller sphere is related to the total mass of the Earth using the ratio of their volumes, assuming constant density.
What is the significance of the density assumption in deriving the internal gravitational force formula?
The derivation assumes constant density to equate the density of the inside sphere with the overall Earth's density.
How do you calculate the distance from the Earth's center where a person's weight is 80% of their surface weight?
Use the internal gravitational force formula, solve for 'r', and express it as a multiple of the Earth's radius.
What is the relationship between weight inside the Earth and the distance 'r' from the center?
Weight inside the Earth is proportional to the distance 'r' from the center.
What happens to the gravitational force as you move outside the Earth's surface?
The gravitational force decreases with the square of the distance from the Earth's center (1/r^2).
Why does the gravitational force become zero at the Earth's center?
The gravitational force is zero at the Earth's center because the mass surrounding you cancels out symmetrically.