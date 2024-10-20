Gravitational Forces in 2D definitions Flashcards
Back
Gravitational Forces in 2D definitions
1/15
Terms in this set (15)
- Vector AdditionA method to calculate net forces by combining vectors, considering both magnitude and direction.
- Vector DecompositionBreaking a vector into its x and y components using trigonometric functions.
- SymmetryA property used to simplify calculations by recognizing equal and opposite forces that cancel out.
- Net Gravitational ForceThe combined gravitational effect of multiple masses on a single mass, calculated using vector addition.
- Equilateral TriangleA triangle with all sides and angles equal, often used in problems to simplify force calculations.
- Newton's Law of GravitationA formula to calculate gravitational force between two point masses based on their masses and distance.
- Pythagorean TheoremA mathematical principle used to calculate the magnitude of a vector from its components.
- Inverse TangentA trigonometric function used to determine the angle of a vector from its components.
- Gravitational ForceThe attractive force between two masses, proportional to their masses and inversely proportional to the square of the distance between them.
- ComponentsThe projections of a vector along the x and y axes, used in vector decomposition.
- Angle ThetaThe angle used in vector decomposition, typically measured from the x-axis.
- Opposite Interior AnglesAngles formed between parallel lines and a transversal, used to determine angles in vector problems.
- Coordinate SystemA reference framework consisting of x and y axes used to define vector components.
- Sine and CosineTrigonometric functions used to calculate the components of a vector.
- MagnitudeThe size or length of a vector, calculated using the Pythagorean theorem for its components.