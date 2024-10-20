Gravitational Forces in 2D definitions Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 15 ) Hide definitions

Vector Addition A method to calculate net forces by combining vectors, considering both magnitude and direction.

Vector Decomposition Breaking a vector into its x and y components using trigonometric functions.

Symmetry A property used to simplify calculations by recognizing equal and opposite forces that cancel out.

Net Gravitational Force The combined gravitational effect of multiple masses on a single mass, calculated using vector addition.

Equilateral Triangle A triangle with all sides and angles equal, often used in problems to simplify force calculations.

Newton's Law of Gravitation A formula to calculate gravitational force between two point masses based on their masses and distance.

Pythagorean Theorem A mathematical principle used to calculate the magnitude of a vector from its components.

Inverse Tangent A trigonometric function used to determine the angle of a vector from its components.

Gravitational Force The attractive force between two masses, proportional to their masses and inversely proportional to the square of the distance between them.

Components The projections of a vector along the x and y axes, used in vector decomposition.

Angle Theta The angle used in vector decomposition, typically measured from the x-axis.

Opposite Interior Angles Angles formed between parallel lines and a transversal, used to determine angles in vector problems.

Coordinate System A reference framework consisting of x and y axes used to define vector components.

Sine and Cosine Trigonometric functions used to calculate the components of a vector.