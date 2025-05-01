Gravitational Potential Energy definitions Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 15 ) Hide definitions

Gravitational Potential Energy Stored energy due to an object's height, convertible to kinetic energy as it falls.

Kinetic Energy Energy of motion, increasing as an object's speed increases.

Work Energy transfer that occurs when a force acts on an object to cause displacement.

Displacement Change in position of an object, often denoted as delta y in vertical motion.

Mass Measure of the amount of matter in an object, influencing gravitational force.

Gravity Force that attracts objects toward the center of the Earth, causing them to fall.