Gravitational Potential Energy definitions Flashcards

Gravitational Potential Energy definitions
  • Gravitational Potential Energy
    Stored energy due to an object's height, convertible to kinetic energy as it falls.
  • Kinetic Energy
    Energy of motion, increasing as an object's speed increases.
  • Work
    Energy transfer that occurs when a force acts on an object to cause displacement.
  • Displacement
    Change in position of an object, often denoted as delta y in vertical motion.
  • Mass
    Measure of the amount of matter in an object, influencing gravitational force.
  • Gravity
    Force that attracts objects toward the center of the Earth, causing them to fall.
  • Height
    Vertical distance above a reference point, affecting potential energy.
  • Conservation of Energy
    Principle stating energy cannot be created or destroyed, only transformed.
  • Acceleration
    Rate of change of velocity, with gravity causing a constant acceleration of 9.8 m/s².
  • Joule
    Unit of energy or work in the International System of Units.
  • Delta y
    Symbol representing change in vertical position or height.
  • Initial Velocity
    Velocity of an object before it undergoes acceleration or deceleration.
  • Final Velocity
    Velocity of an object after it has undergone acceleration or deceleration.
  • Stored Energy
    Energy held within a system, available for conversion to other forms.
  • Negative Work
    Work done against the direction of motion, reducing kinetic energy.