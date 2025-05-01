Gravitational Potential Energy definitions Flashcards
Gravitational Potential Energy definitions
You can tap to flip the card.
Control buttons has been changed to "navigation" mode.1/15
Gravitational Potential Energy
Stored energy due to an object's height, convertible to kinetic energy as it falls.Kinetic Energy
Energy of motion, increasing as an object's speed increases.Work
Energy transfer that occurs when a force acts on an object to cause displacement.Displacement
Change in position of an object, often denoted as delta y in vertical motion.Mass
Measure of the amount of matter in an object, influencing gravitational force.Gravity
Force that attracts objects toward the center of the Earth, causing them to fall.Height
Vertical distance above a reference point, affecting potential energy.Conservation of Energy
Principle stating energy cannot be created or destroyed, only transformed.Acceleration
Rate of change of velocity, with gravity causing a constant acceleration of 9.8 m/s².Joule
Unit of energy or work in the International System of Units.Delta y
Symbol representing change in vertical position or height.Initial Velocity
Velocity of an object before it undergoes acceleration or deceleration.Final Velocity
Velocity of an object after it has undergone acceleration or deceleration.Stored Energy
Energy held within a system, available for conversion to other forms.Negative Work
Work done against the direction of motion, reducing kinetic energy.