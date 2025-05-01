Gravitational Potential Energy quiz Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 23 ) Hide definitions

When is potential energy transformed into kinetic energy? Potential energy is transformed into kinetic energy when an object falls under the influence of gravity, causing its speed to increase.

What happens to the energy as it moves up the pyramid? As energy moves up the pyramid, potential energy increases due to an increase in height, while kinetic energy decreases as speed decreases.

Which object has the most potential energy? The object with the most potential energy is the one with the greatest height and mass in a gravitational field.

What is an example of potential energy? An example of potential energy is a book placed on a shelf, where it has gravitational potential energy due to its height above the ground.

Which of the following is not a form of potential energy? Kinetic energy is not a form of potential energy, as it is associated with motion rather than position.

Which of the following is an example of potential rather than kinetic energy? A compressed spring is an example of potential energy, as it stores energy due to its position.