Gravitational Potential Energy for Systems of Masses definitions Flashcards

Gravitational Potential Energy Energy due to the position of masses in a gravitational field, calculated as a scalar quantity.

Scalar Quantity A physical quantity that has magnitude but no direction, such as energy.

Equilateral Triangle A triangle with all sides of equal length, simplifying distance calculations in physics problems.

Mass Pair Two masses considered together for calculating gravitational potential energy between them.

Gravitational Constant A universal constant denoted by 'g', used in calculating gravitational forces and energies.

Negative Energy Energy value indicating attraction in gravitational interactions, typical for potential energy.

System of Masses A collection of masses whose interactions are analyzed, often in gravitational studies.

Distance The separation between two masses, crucial for calculating gravitational potential energy.

Joules The SI unit of energy, used to express gravitational potential energy values.

Sigma A symbol representing the sum of quantities, used in calculating total potential energy.

Vector Decomposition Breaking down a vector into components, not needed for scalar quantities like energy.

Energy Addition The process of summing scalar energy values, such as potential energies in a system.

Mass Labeling Assigning identifiers to masses to keep track of them in calculations.

Shortcut A method to simplify calculations, such as recognizing proportional relationships.