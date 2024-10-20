Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo

Gravitational Potential Energy definitions Flashcards

Back
Gravitational Potential Energy definitions
1/15
  • Gravitational Potential Energy
    Energy due to position in a gravitational field, calculated as -Gmm/r for two masses.
  • Gravitational Constant
    A universal constant, G, used in the calculation of gravitational forces and potential energy.
  • Mass
    A measure of the amount of matter in an object, influencing gravitational attraction.
  • Distance
    The separation between the centers of two masses, crucial in gravitational calculations.
  • Center of Mass
    The point representing the mean position of the matter in a body or system.
  • Energy Conservation
    A principle stating that the total energy in an isolated system remains constant.
  • Kinematics
    The study of motion without considering the forces that cause it, limited in gravitational contexts.
  • Velocity
    The speed of an object in a particular direction, affected by gravitational forces.
  • Kinetic Energy
    Energy possessed by an object due to its motion, calculated as 1/2 mv^2.
  • Conservative Force
    A force with a potential energy that is path-independent, such as gravity.
  • Nonconservative Force
    A force that causes energy dissipation, not applicable to gravity in this context.
  • Impact Speed
    The velocity of an object just before it strikes another object or surface.
  • Asteroid
    A small rocky body orbiting the sun, used in examples of gravitational calculations.
  • Earth
    The third planet from the sun, often used as a reference mass in gravitational problems.
  • Height
    The vertical distance from a reference point, affecting gravitational potential energy.