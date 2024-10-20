Gravitational Potential Energy definitions Flashcards
Gravitational Potential Energy definitions
- Gravitational Potential EnergyEnergy due to position in a gravitational field, calculated as -Gmm/r for two masses.
- Gravitational ConstantA universal constant, G, used in the calculation of gravitational forces and potential energy.
- MassA measure of the amount of matter in an object, influencing gravitational attraction.
- DistanceThe separation between the centers of two masses, crucial in gravitational calculations.
- Center of MassThe point representing the mean position of the matter in a body or system.
- Energy ConservationA principle stating that the total energy in an isolated system remains constant.
- KinematicsThe study of motion without considering the forces that cause it, limited in gravitational contexts.
- VelocityThe speed of an object in a particular direction, affected by gravitational forces.
- Kinetic EnergyEnergy possessed by an object due to its motion, calculated as 1/2 mv^2.
- Conservative ForceA force with a potential energy that is path-independent, such as gravity.
- Nonconservative ForceA force that causes energy dissipation, not applicable to gravity in this context.
- Impact SpeedThe velocity of an object just before it strikes another object or surface.
- AsteroidA small rocky body orbiting the sun, used in examples of gravitational calculations.
- EarthThe third planet from the sun, often used as a reference mass in gravitational problems.
- HeightThe vertical distance from a reference point, affecting gravitational potential energy.