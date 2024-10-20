Gravitational Potential Energy definitions Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 15 ) Hide definitions

Gravitational Potential Energy Energy due to position in a gravitational field, calculated as -Gmm/r for two masses.

Gravitational Constant A universal constant, G, used in the calculation of gravitational forces and potential energy.

Mass A measure of the amount of matter in an object, influencing gravitational attraction.

Distance The separation between the centers of two masses, crucial in gravitational calculations.

Center of Mass The point representing the mean position of the matter in a body or system.

Energy Conservation A principle stating that the total energy in an isolated system remains constant.

Kinematics The study of motion without considering the forces that cause it, limited in gravitational contexts.

Velocity The speed of an object in a particular direction, affected by gravitational forces.

Kinetic Energy Energy possessed by an object due to its motion, calculated as 1/2 mv^2.

Conservative Force A force with a potential energy that is path-independent, such as gravity.

Nonconservative Force A force that causes energy dissipation, not applicable to gravity in this context.

Impact Speed The velocity of an object just before it strikes another object or surface.

Asteroid A small rocky body orbiting the sun, used in examples of gravitational calculations.

Earth The third planet from the sun, often used as a reference mass in gravitational problems.