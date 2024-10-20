Heat Engines & PV Diagrams definitions Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 15 ) Hide definitions

PV Diagram A graphical representation of the pressure-volume relationship in thermodynamic processes.

Heat Engine A device that converts thermal energy into mechanical work through cyclic processes.

Cyclic Process A thermodynamic process that returns a system to its initial state, forming a closed loop on a PV diagram.

Isobaric Process A thermodynamic process occurring at constant pressure.

Isochoric Process A thermodynamic process occurring at constant volume, also known as isovolumetric.

Isothermal Process A thermodynamic process occurring at constant temperature.

Work The energy transferred by a system to its surroundings, often calculated as the area under a PV diagram curve.

Energy Flow Diagram A schematic showing the flow of energy in a system, highlighting heat input, work output, and waste heat.

Hot Reservoir The source of heat energy input into a heat engine.

Cold Reservoir The sink where waste heat is expelled from a heat engine.

Molar Specific Heat The amount of heat required to raise the temperature of one mole of a substance by one degree Celsius.

Monoatomic Gas A gas consisting of single atoms, often used in thermodynamic calculations.

Absolute Value The non-negative value of a number, used in calculations to ensure positive heat flow values.

Clockwise Loop The direction of a cycle on a PV diagram indicating a heat engine's operation.