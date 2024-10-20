How to Identify the Type of Collision definitions Flashcards

Skip to main content
How to Identify the Type of Collision definitions

How to Identify the Type of Collision definitions
  • Collision
    An event where two or more bodies exert forces on each other in a relatively short time.
  • Momentum
    A measure of the motion of a body, equal to the product of its mass and velocity.
  • Conservation of Momentum
    A principle stating that the total momentum of a closed system remains constant if no external forces act on it.
  • Inelastic Collision
    A type of collision where kinetic energy is not conserved, but momentum is.
  • Elastic Collision
    A collision where both momentum and kinetic energy are conserved.
  • Completely Inelastic Collision
    A collision where colliding objects stick together, maximizing energy loss.
  • Flowchart
    A diagram that represents a process or algorithm, used here to identify collision types.
  • Initial Velocity
    The velocity of an object before a collision occurs.
  • Final Velocity
    The velocity of an object after a collision occurs.
  • System
    A set of interacting or interdependent components forming an integrated whole.
  • Mass
    A measure of the amount of matter in an object, influencing its resistance to acceleration.
  • Isolated System
    A physical system with no external forces acting upon it, allowing momentum conservation.
  • Kinetic Energy
    The energy possessed by an object due to its motion.
  • Velocity
    The speed of something in a given direction.
  • Equation
    A mathematical statement that asserts the equality of two expressions.