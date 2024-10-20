How to Identify the Type of Collision definitions Flashcards

- CollisionAn event where two or more bodies exert forces on each other in a relatively short time.
- MomentumA measure of the motion of a body, equal to the product of its mass and velocity.
- Conservation of MomentumA principle stating that the total momentum of a closed system remains constant if no external forces act on it.
- Inelastic CollisionA type of collision where kinetic energy is not conserved, but momentum is.
- Elastic CollisionA collision where both momentum and kinetic energy are conserved.
- Completely Inelastic CollisionA collision where colliding objects stick together, maximizing energy loss.
- FlowchartA diagram that represents a process or algorithm, used here to identify collision types.
- Initial VelocityThe velocity of an object before a collision occurs.
- Final VelocityThe velocity of an object after a collision occurs.
- SystemA set of interacting or interdependent components forming an integrated whole.
- MassA measure of the amount of matter in an object, influencing its resistance to acceleration.
- Isolated SystemA physical system with no external forces acting upon it, allowing momentum conservation.
- Kinetic EnergyThe energy possessed by an object due to its motion.
- VelocityThe speed of something in a given direction.
- EquationA mathematical statement that asserts the equality of two expressions.