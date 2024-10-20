How to Identify the Type of Collision definitions Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 15 ) Hide definitions

Collision An event where two or more bodies exert forces on each other in a relatively short time.

Momentum A measure of the motion of a body, equal to the product of its mass and velocity.

Conservation of Momentum A principle stating that the total momentum of a closed system remains constant if no external forces act on it.

Inelastic Collision A type of collision where kinetic energy is not conserved, but momentum is.

Elastic Collision A collision where both momentum and kinetic energy are conserved.

Completely Inelastic Collision A collision where colliding objects stick together, maximizing energy loss.

Flowchart A diagram that represents a process or algorithm, used here to identify collision types.

Initial Velocity The velocity of an object before a collision occurs.

Final Velocity The velocity of an object after a collision occurs.

System A set of interacting or interdependent components forming an integrated whole.

Mass A measure of the amount of matter in an object, influencing its resistance to acceleration.

Isolated System A physical system with no external forces acting upon it, allowing momentum conservation.

Kinetic Energy The energy possessed by an object due to its motion.

Velocity The speed of something in a given direction.