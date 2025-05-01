How to Identify the Type of Collision quiz #1 Flashcards

How can you identify the type of collision between two objects using their masses and velocities before and after the collision?

To identify the type of collision, follow these steps: (1) Check if momentum is conserved by verifying if the total initial momentum equals the total final momentum. (2) If momentum is conserved, check if the objects stick together after the collision (i.e., have the same final velocity); if so, it is a perfectly inelastic collision. (3) If they do not stick together, check if the sum of the initial and final velocities of one object equals that of the other; if so, it is an elastic collision. (4) If neither condition is met, the collision is inelastic.