How to Solve: Energy vs Torque definitions Flashcards

How to Solve: Energy vs Torque definitions

How to Solve: Energy vs Torque definitions
  • Newton's Laws
    Fundamental principles describing motion, including F=ma, used to solve linear and rotational motion problems.
  • Conservation of Energy
    A principle stating that total energy remains constant in an isolated system, simplifying calculations in physics problems.
  • Linear Motion
    Movement in a straight line, often analyzed using motion equations and Newton's laws.
  • Rotational Motion
    Movement around an axis, analyzed using torque equations and conservation of energy.
  • Torque
    A measure of rotational force, calculated as the product of force and lever arm distance.
  • Angular Acceleration
    The rate of change of angular velocity, often denoted by alpha in rotational dynamics.
  • Angular Velocity
    The rate of rotation around an axis, often denoted by omega, crucial in rotational motion analysis.
  • Kinematics Equations
    Equations describing motion, used to calculate variables like velocity, acceleration, and displacement.
  • Frictionless Incline
    An idealized surface with no friction, used to simplify calculations in physics problems.
  • Kinetic Energy
    The energy of an object due to its motion, calculated as 1/2 mv^2 for linear motion.
  • Potential Energy
    The energy stored in an object due to its position, often gravitational, calculated as mgh.
  • Motion Equations
    Equations used to describe the motion of objects, including variables like time, velocity, and acceleration.
  • Yo-Yo
    A toy used in physics examples to illustrate concepts of rotational motion and energy conservation.
  • Acceleration
    The rate of change of velocity, a key variable in both linear and rotational motion problems.
  • Delta T
    A symbol representing the change in time, often used in motion equations to solve for time-related variables.