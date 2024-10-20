How to Solve: Energy vs Torque definitions Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 15 ) Hide definitions

Newton's Laws Fundamental principles describing motion, including F=ma, used to solve linear and rotational motion problems.

Conservation of Energy A principle stating that total energy remains constant in an isolated system, simplifying calculations in physics problems.

Linear Motion Movement in a straight line, often analyzed using motion equations and Newton's laws.

Rotational Motion Movement around an axis, analyzed using torque equations and conservation of energy.

Torque A measure of rotational force, calculated as the product of force and lever arm distance.

Angular Acceleration The rate of change of angular velocity, often denoted by alpha in rotational dynamics.

Angular Velocity The rate of rotation around an axis, often denoted by omega, crucial in rotational motion analysis.

Kinematics Equations Equations describing motion, used to calculate variables like velocity, acceleration, and displacement.

Frictionless Incline An idealized surface with no friction, used to simplify calculations in physics problems.

Kinetic Energy The energy of an object due to its motion, calculated as 1/2 mv^2 for linear motion.

Potential Energy The energy stored in an object due to its position, often gravitational, calculated as mgh.

Motion Equations Equations used to describe the motion of objects, including variables like time, velocity, and acceleration.

Yo-Yo A toy used in physics examples to illustrate concepts of rotational motion and energy conservation.

Acceleration The rate of change of velocity, a key variable in both linear and rotational motion problems.