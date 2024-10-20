How to Solve: Energy vs Torque definitions Flashcards
How to Solve: Energy vs Torque definitions
- Newton's LawsFundamental principles describing motion, including F=ma, used to solve linear and rotational motion problems.
- Conservation of EnergyA principle stating that total energy remains constant in an isolated system, simplifying calculations in physics problems.
- Linear MotionMovement in a straight line, often analyzed using motion equations and Newton's laws.
- Rotational MotionMovement around an axis, analyzed using torque equations and conservation of energy.
- TorqueA measure of rotational force, calculated as the product of force and lever arm distance.
- Angular AccelerationThe rate of change of angular velocity, often denoted by alpha in rotational dynamics.
- Angular VelocityThe rate of rotation around an axis, often denoted by omega, crucial in rotational motion analysis.
- Kinematics EquationsEquations describing motion, used to calculate variables like velocity, acceleration, and displacement.
- Frictionless InclineAn idealized surface with no friction, used to simplify calculations in physics problems.
- Kinetic EnergyThe energy of an object due to its motion, calculated as 1/2 mv^2 for linear motion.
- Potential EnergyThe energy stored in an object due to its position, often gravitational, calculated as mgh.
- Motion EquationsEquations used to describe the motion of objects, including variables like time, velocity, and acceleration.
- Yo-YoA toy used in physics examples to illustrate concepts of rotational motion and energy conservation.
- AccelerationThe rate of change of velocity, a key variable in both linear and rotational motion problems.
- Delta TA symbol representing the change in time, often used in motion equations to solve for time-related variables.