The Ideal Gas Law definitions Flashcards

The Ideal Gas Law definitions
The Ideal Gas Law definitions
- Ideal GasA simplified model of a gas with low density, no intermolecular forces, zero particle size, and elastic collisions.
- Ideal Gas LawAn equation relating pressure, volume, temperature, and moles of an ideal gas: PV = nRT or PV = NkBT.
- Universal Gas ConstantA constant in the ideal gas law, denoted as R, with a value of 8.314 J/mol K.
- Boltzmann's ConstantA constant in the ideal gas law, denoted as kB, with a value of 1.38 x 10^-23 J/K.
- KelvinThe temperature scale used in ideal gas law calculations, where 0 Kelvin is absolute zero.
- STPStandard Temperature and Pressure, conditions of 0°C (273 K) and 1 atm pressure.
- Molar VolumeThe volume occupied by one mole of an ideal gas at STP, approximately 22.4 liters.
- Boyle's LawA special case of the ideal gas law where pressure is inversely proportional to volume at constant temperature.
- Charles' LawA special case of the ideal gas law where volume is directly proportional to temperature at constant pressure.
- Gay-Lussac's LawA special case of the ideal gas law where pressure is directly proportional to temperature at constant volume.
- Elastic CollisionA type of collision where total kinetic energy is conserved, typical in ideal gas particle interactions.
- Avogadro's NumberThe number of particles in one mole, approximately 6.02 x 10^23.
- PressureThe force exerted by gas particles per unit area on the walls of a container.
- VolumeThe amount of space occupied by a gas, typically measured in liters or cubic meters.
- TemperatureA measure of the average kinetic energy of gas particles, affecting pressure and volume.