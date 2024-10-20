The Ideal Gas Law definitions Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 15 ) Hide definitions

Ideal Gas A simplified model of a gas with low density, no intermolecular forces, zero particle size, and elastic collisions.

Ideal Gas Law An equation relating pressure, volume, temperature, and moles of an ideal gas: PV = nRT or PV = NkBT.

Universal Gas Constant A constant in the ideal gas law, denoted as R, with a value of 8.314 J/mol K.

Boltzmann's Constant A constant in the ideal gas law, denoted as kB, with a value of 1.38 x 10^-23 J/K.

Kelvin The temperature scale used in ideal gas law calculations, where 0 Kelvin is absolute zero.

STP Standard Temperature and Pressure, conditions of 0°C (273 K) and 1 atm pressure.

Molar Volume The volume occupied by one mole of an ideal gas at STP, approximately 22.4 liters.

Boyle's Law A special case of the ideal gas law where pressure is inversely proportional to volume at constant temperature.

Charles' Law A special case of the ideal gas law where volume is directly proportional to temperature at constant pressure.

Gay-Lussac's Law A special case of the ideal gas law where pressure is directly proportional to temperature at constant volume.

Elastic Collision A type of collision where total kinetic energy is conserved, typical in ideal gas particle interactions.

Avogadro's Number The number of particles in one mole, approximately 6.02 x 10^23.

Pressure The force exerted by gas particles per unit area on the walls of a container.

Volume The amount of space occupied by a gas, typically measured in liters or cubic meters.