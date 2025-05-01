The Ideal Gas Law quiz #1 Flashcards

During an isobaric (constant pressure) process for an ideal gas, how are the heat added to the system (q) and the work done by the gas (w) related?

In an isobaric process, the heat added to the system (q) is equal to the change in internal energy (ΔU) plus the work done by the gas (w). For an ideal gas, this is expressed as q = ΔU + w, where the work done at constant pressure is w = PΔV. The change in internal energy depends only on the temperature change, so q = nCpΔT, where Cp is the molar heat capacity at constant pressure.