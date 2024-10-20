Ideal vs Real Fluids definitions Flashcards
Ideal vs Real Fluids definitions
- Ideal FluidA theoretical model of fluid that is incompressible, has constant density, and exhibits laminar flow.
- Real FluidA fluid that can be compressible, have varying densities, and exhibit turbulent flow due to imperfections.
- IncompressibleA property where a fluid's density remains constant and it cannot be compressed.
- CompressibleA characteristic of fluids that can have varying densities under high pressure.
- DensityThe mass per unit volume of a fluid, constant in ideal fluids but variable in real fluids.
- Laminar FlowA smooth, steady flow pattern typical of ideal fluids, without turbulence.
- Turbulent FlowA chaotic flow pattern in real fluids caused by imperfections and high flow speeds.
- ViscosityA measure of a fluid's resistance to flow, representing internal friction in real fluids.
- Viscous FlowFlow characterized by significant internal friction, typical of real fluids.
- Non-Viscous FlowFlow without internal friction, assumed in ideal fluid models.
- Fluid FrictionResistance to motion within a fluid, related to its viscosity.
- Fluid FlowThe movement of fluid, which can be idealized as laminar or real with turbulence.