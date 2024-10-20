Ideal vs Real Fluids definitions Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 12 ) Hide definitions

Ideal Fluid A theoretical model of fluid that is incompressible, has constant density, and exhibits laminar flow.

Real Fluid A fluid that can be compressible, have varying densities, and exhibit turbulent flow due to imperfections.

Incompressible A property where a fluid's density remains constant and it cannot be compressed.

Compressible A characteristic of fluids that can have varying densities under high pressure.

Density The mass per unit volume of a fluid, constant in ideal fluids but variable in real fluids.

Laminar Flow A smooth, steady flow pattern typical of ideal fluids, without turbulence.

Turbulent Flow A chaotic flow pattern in real fluids caused by imperfections and high flow speeds.

Viscosity A measure of a fluid's resistance to flow, representing internal friction in real fluids.

Viscous Flow Flow characterized by significant internal friction, typical of real fluids.

Non-Viscous Flow Flow without internal friction, assumed in ideal fluid models.

Fluid Friction Resistance to motion within a fluid, related to its viscosity.