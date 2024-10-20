Ideal vs Real Fluids definitions Flashcards

Skip to main content
Ideal vs Real Fluids definitions
  • Ideal Fluid
    A theoretical model of fluid that is incompressible, has constant density, and exhibits laminar flow.
  • Real Fluid
    A fluid that can be compressible, have varying densities, and exhibit turbulent flow due to imperfections.
  • Incompressible
    A property where a fluid's density remains constant and it cannot be compressed.
  • Compressible
    A characteristic of fluids that can have varying densities under high pressure.
  • Density
    The mass per unit volume of a fluid, constant in ideal fluids but variable in real fluids.
  • Laminar Flow
    A smooth, steady flow pattern typical of ideal fluids, without turbulence.
  • Turbulent Flow
    A chaotic flow pattern in real fluids caused by imperfections and high flow speeds.
  • Viscosity
    A measure of a fluid's resistance to flow, representing internal friction in real fluids.
  • Viscous Flow
    Flow characterized by significant internal friction, typical of real fluids.
  • Non-Viscous Flow
    Flow without internal friction, assumed in ideal fluid models.
  • Fluid Friction
    Resistance to motion within a fluid, related to its viscosity.
  • Fluid Flow
    The movement of fluid, which can be idealized as laminar or real with turbulence.