Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo

Impedance in AC Circuits definitions Flashcards

Back
Impedance in AC Circuits definitions
1/15
  • Impedance
    Effective reactance in AC circuits, combining resistance and reactance effects, used to calculate maximum current.
  • Reactance
    Opposition to AC current flow, varying with frequency, distinct from resistance.
  • Phasor
    A vector representing the magnitude and phase of sinusoidal functions in AC circuits.
  • Series Circuit
    A circuit configuration where components are connected end-to-end, sharing the same current.
  • Parallel Circuit
    A circuit configuration where components share the same voltage across them, but have separate paths for current.
  • Resistance
    A measure of the opposition to current flow in a circuit, constant for resistors.
  • Capacitive Reactance
    Opposition to AC current flow by a capacitor, inversely proportional to frequency.
  • Inductive Reactance
    Opposition to AC current flow by an inductor, directly proportional to frequency.
  • Vector Sum
    The combination of two or more vectors, considering both magnitude and direction.
  • Pythagorean Theorem
    A mathematical principle used to calculate the resultant of perpendicular vectors.
  • Voltage Phasor
    A vector representing the magnitude and phase angle of voltage in AC circuits.
  • Current Phasor
    A vector representing the magnitude and phase angle of current in AC circuits.
  • Angular Frequency
    The rate of change of the phase of a sinusoidal waveform, related to frequency.
  • Ohm's Law
    A fundamental principle relating voltage, current, and impedance in AC circuits.
  • Maximum Voltage
    The peak value of voltage in an AC circuit, used in phasor calculations.