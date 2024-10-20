Impedance in AC Circuits definitions Flashcards
Impedance in AC Circuits definitions
- ImpedanceEffective reactance in AC circuits, combining resistance and reactance effects, used to calculate maximum current.
- ReactanceOpposition to AC current flow, varying with frequency, distinct from resistance.
- PhasorA vector representing the magnitude and phase of sinusoidal functions in AC circuits.
- Series CircuitA circuit configuration where components are connected end-to-end, sharing the same current.
- Parallel CircuitA circuit configuration where components share the same voltage across them, but have separate paths for current.
- ResistanceA measure of the opposition to current flow in a circuit, constant for resistors.
- Capacitive ReactanceOpposition to AC current flow by a capacitor, inversely proportional to frequency.
- Inductive ReactanceOpposition to AC current flow by an inductor, directly proportional to frequency.
- Vector SumThe combination of two or more vectors, considering both magnitude and direction.
- Pythagorean TheoremA mathematical principle used to calculate the resultant of perpendicular vectors.
- Voltage PhasorA vector representing the magnitude and phase angle of voltage in AC circuits.
- Current PhasorA vector representing the magnitude and phase angle of current in AC circuits.
- Angular FrequencyThe rate of change of the phase of a sinusoidal waveform, related to frequency.
- Ohm's LawA fundamental principle relating voltage, current, and impedance in AC circuits.
- Maximum VoltageThe peak value of voltage in an AC circuit, used in phasor calculations.