Impedance in AC Circuits definitions Flashcards

Impedance Effective reactance in AC circuits, combining resistance and reactance effects, used to calculate maximum current.

Reactance Opposition to AC current flow, varying with frequency, distinct from resistance.

Phasor A vector representing the magnitude and phase of sinusoidal functions in AC circuits.

Series Circuit A circuit configuration where components are connected end-to-end, sharing the same current.

Parallel Circuit A circuit configuration where components share the same voltage across them, but have separate paths for current.

Resistance A measure of the opposition to current flow in a circuit, constant for resistors.

Capacitive Reactance Opposition to AC current flow by a capacitor, inversely proportional to frequency.

Inductive Reactance Opposition to AC current flow by an inductor, directly proportional to frequency.

Vector Sum The combination of two or more vectors, considering both magnitude and direction.

Pythagorean Theorem A mathematical principle used to calculate the resultant of perpendicular vectors.

Voltage Phasor A vector representing the magnitude and phase angle of voltage in AC circuits.

Current Phasor A vector representing the magnitude and phase angle of current in AC circuits.

Angular Frequency The rate of change of the phase of a sinusoidal waveform, related to frequency.

Ohm's Law A fundamental principle relating voltage, current, and impedance in AC circuits.